'Too Classy For This World': Alabama Honey Beez Dance Team Responds To FAMU Announcer







After the Alabama State University Honey Beez dance team was insulted by a Florida A&M University announcer, the ladies have responded.

During the Sept. 27 game, game announcer Joe Bullard referred to the Honey Beez as “the new face of Ozempic.” The Alabama State Honey Beez dancers are, for the most part, plus-size. If Bullard expected the audience to laugh after the slight, he was sorely mistaken. Video of the incident shows the crowd begin to boo the announcer immediately.

The Honey Beez seemingly responded to the uproar with self-love and positivity. On the team’s Instagram account, a photo carousel featuring the beautiful Black dancers in motion and joy was posted.

The carousel was accompanied by Beyonce’s Alien Superstar playing in the background, “I’m too classy for this world, for this world, forever I’m that girl.”

Alabama State University President Quinton Ross also responded to the incident in a post on X, calling the remark “absolutely unacceptable.” After denouncing Bullard’s audacity, Ross spoke words of positivity to those harmed by his reckless words.

“Honey Beez, please know that you are celebrated, valued, and admired for the joy you bring to the Hornet Nation, and also for the bold and fearless way you represent the very best of ASU. Continue to shine, because your light cannot be dimmed by negativity.”

A message from ASU President Dr. Quinton T. Ross, Jr: pic.twitter.com/TAAyezUoSi — Alabama State University (@BamaState1867) September 28, 2025

Additionally, Florida A&M University President Marva Johnson issued a public apology after the longtime Marching 100 announcer, Bullard, made a degrading halftime comment about the dance troupe.

“On behalf of Florida A&M University, I extend my deepest and sincerest apologies to the Honey Beez, the Mighty Marching Hornets, President Quinton Ross, and the entire Alabama State University community.

“The Honey Beez represent discipline, school pride, and their performance tradition is respected across the nation. To have their dedication and artistry diminished by a thoughtless comment does not reflect the values or the respect we hold for our colleagues at Alabama State University or for the broader HBCU community,” Johnson wrote.

President Marva Johnson addresses an inappropriate comment made during Saturday’s halftime performance. pic.twitter.com/wocpJYfrnW — Florida A&M University (@FAMU_1887) September 28, 2025

Bullard later acknowledged his comments were hurtful, calling them “lighthearted banter” that “crossed a line,” and apologized to the young women, the university’s marching band, and fans. He said his intention was not to disrespect.

The fallout extended beyond apologies. The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) fined FAMU $10,000 and suspended Bullard from two football games, citing its principles of sportsmanship and standards of conduct.

