FAMU's Marching '100' Names Oluwamodupe Oloyede First Female Head Drum Major







Florida A&M University’s famed Marching “100” has reached a historic milestone. Dr. Shelby Chipman, director of Bands, has named Oluwamodupe “Dupe” Oloyede as head drum major for the 2025–2026 season, making her the first woman to hold the position in the band’s storied history.

Oloyede, who served last season as the Marching “100’s” second-ever female drum major, said she’s honored to lead the group and understands the significance of her new role.

Oloyede told HBCU Gameday, “I’m really excited for the season. I’m blessed and honored because I know what this role means—and how much work it requires.”

“But with all the encouragement and support I’m getting, I feel ready.”

Last year, Oloyede took pride in blending in with the FAMU team and not standing out for her gender. This year, however, she acknowledges that there’s no hiding in her new leadership role.

“There’s no blending in when the band can’t move until your whistle blows,” she said.

Her promotion comes as the Marching “100” rides a wave of national recognition, having been named ESPN’s Band of the Year in 2024.

“We’re coming in strong,” Oloyede expressed. “I’m confident in my ability and in my squad’s ability to take the season by force.”

The position Oloyede now holds was partly paved by Cori Bostic, the band’s first female drum major.

Bostic remains one of Oloyede’s biggest supporters.

“For the first time in Marching ‘100’ history, the top three student leadership positions—Head Drum Major, Band President, and Assistant to the Band Director—are all held by women,” Bostic said.

“Dr. Chipman’s leadership has pushed the band into new territory.”

Dr. Chipman emphasized that leadership selections go beyond musical talent, but look at character as well.

“We look for someone who exemplifies discipline, communication, and a deep understanding of our traditions,” Dr. Chipman said.

“When I choose drum majors, I’m looking for someone who could speak on my behalf and represent the university well.”

This season, the FAMU marching band will feature seven drum majors and travel across three states in August alone, with performances at the Pepsi Battle of the Bands in Texas, the U.S. Open in New York to honor tennis legend Althea Gibson, and the Orange Blossom Classic in Miami.

As the new head drum major, Oloyede is preparing to hit the season with focus and determination.

“Our strategy is to prepare early and work efficiently,” she said. “The leadership corps is focused on detailed planning before the season begins.”

While she’s ready to lead FAMU to success, she’s also prepared to prove to her haters that she’s the best pick for this position.

“I know the pressures are real, but I use myself as my competition,” Oloyede said. “Even if I didn’t have the support, I’d still be amped. Last year I proved it’s possible. This year, I’m here to dominate—and shut the haters up.”

Just as Bostic reflected, “Traditions evolve. There’s no better feeling than seeing those who come after you reach higher.”

