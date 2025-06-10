HBCU by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman FAMU Athletic Director Turns Herself In For Fraud, Larceny Charges Suggs had just returned to work at her alma mater in September 2024.







Florida A&M University’s Athletic Director Angela Suggs has turned herself in to face fraud and larceny charges over her last employment.

Suggs received the charges from her work as the former president and CEO of the Florida Sports Foundation. Suggs had assumed her new role with the HBCU in September 2024. However, her tenure was cut short following an investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE).

According to HBCU Gameday, the department first launched the investigation last November. They found that Suggs used a company-issued credit card to make wire transfers, take out cash, and make personal transactions, particularly at casinos while out of town for the FSF. Her unauthorized spending totaled $24,000.

As president and CEO of the FSF, Suggs oversaw the state’s sports tourism industry. In the role, she helped maintain and secure hosting gigs for sporting events and businesses across Florida. She also managed grant programs that aided amateur and professional sports organizations.

However, Suggs’ alleged financial abuse of the role continued. She reportedly falsified travel vouchers, disguising the payments by coding them as meals. She was called out for the misuse of funds, but claimed it was unintentional. Although she stated she’d repay them, she never fully did so.

Before her arrest, Suggs transitioned to FAMU to help stabilize its athletic leadership. She sought to increase fundraising and sustainability efforts for the HBCU’s sports programs. She previously worked at the school as Sr. Associate Athletic Director, where she reworked the branding for the sports teams, which is still used today. Her work also contributed to increased ticket sales and corporate partnerships. The university even acquired several championships during her tenure as well.

The FAMU alum has been part of the university’s community since birth. Suggs also attended all three levels of grade school within the Tallahassee grounds before attending undergrad there. Ahead of her return in a higher office, Suggs remained a respected figure in FAMU’s alumni and faculty community.

Now, Suggs must deal with four counts of fraud claims for travel expenses, one count of fraud-swindling to obtain property under $20,000, and larceny grand theft $20,000 or more but under $100,000. She was released on bond, which totaled around $15,000.

Florida A&M’s Interim President Dr. Timothy Beard released a statement in light of her arrest.

“Florida A&M University is aware of the allegations involving our athletics director, Angela Suggs, while she was working with a former employer. While the matter is unrelated to her duties as an employee at FAMU, we are monitoring the situation and will respond in the future as appropriate,” wrote Dr. Beard.

