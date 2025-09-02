HBCU by Kandiss Edwards FAMU Will Move Forward With Nursing Grant Proposal Florida A&M University’s Board of Trustees has unanimously approved a request to apply for a $375,000 grant to fund its nursing program.







Florida A&M University’s Board of Trustees has unanimously approved a request to apply for a $375,000 grant for its nursing program.

The HBCU is requesting the LINKING Industry to Nursing Education (LINE) Fund to help expand its nursing program in partnership with HCA Florida Healthcare, as outlined in the proposal.

The proposal has a Sept. 1 deadline and outlines a comprehensive plan for the funds. The university requests $300,000 dedicated to scholarships for students in the School of Nursing—an additional $55,000 to support faculty development and $20,000 for student leadership opportunities. The opportunities include professional development for students at national nursing conferences. The funding would be used as a supplement to HCA’s current contributions to FAMU. This provides access to clinical rotations at its Tallahassee-area facilities.

This grant request comes as the demand for trained nurses in Florida continues to rise. According to the Florida Hospital Association, there were over “16,000 nursing vacancies” in 2024, and the turnover rate was in double digits at 17.6%.

In an attempt to fulfill the need, the LINE Fund incentivizes collaborations between nursing schools and healthcare providers. FAMU’s School of Nursing has steadily improved its ability to improve student outcomes. The HBCU has raised its NCLEX pass rate by over 10%. Ninety-three percent of FAMU’s nursing students pass the NCLEX, well above the 75% state threshold. The number has risen from 82% the previous academic year.

The program combines financial support, mentorship, and leadership training. The new funding aims to expand these elements, enrich instruction through faculty workshops and certifications, and increase clinical placement options through partnerships with HCA.

FAMU is not the only school in the state pursuing LINE funding. Florida State University’s trustees are slated to consider their own nursing grant proposal.

The outcome of FAMU’s application could provide critical resources to support student retention, faculty development, and clinical training. All investments in the nursing programs would only help to bolster the state’s healthcare workforce and sustain FAMU’s legacy in preparing future nurses.

