Angel Reese’s Debut Was Not Televised, But An X User Livestreamed The Game For Fans

The Chicago Sky’s first game of the WNBA season started with the rookies they picked up in this year’s draft, Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso. However, the league did not televise their professional debuts, causing confusion and disappointment.

People are wondering why, especially with Reese’s college rival, Caitlin Clark (who now plays for the Indiana Fever), who happens to be white, being shown on television. According to The Associated Press, the Sky game was listed as available to watch.

However, someone on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, did their part so the fans who couldn’t access the game could see the debuts of Reese and Cardoso. X user, @heyheyitsalli wrote, “would y’all want me to try and stream the game on here?? no promises on the quality but i can try.”

With that message, she not only gained respect from the users, but she was able to fulfill the dreams of many users to watch the Chicago Sky season-opening game.

The numbers were incredible, with 615,800 plus viewers tuning in. Alli shared a screenshot of 173,381 live viewers at the time she posted the message.

When asked about Alli’s performance, the Lnyx coach, Cheryl Reeve, said she deserved “three bucks” per viewer.

“Anybody who watched it should send three bucks to the person—I don’t even know who it is,” Reeve said. I think that what I would say is that the growth is happening so fast. It’s so accelerated. And I’ve been saying this in our own organization—that business as usual isn’t going to work anymore.

The Sky lost to the Minnesota Lynx 92-81. Reese scored 13 points and nine rebounds in 24 minutes, while Cardoso scored six points and pulled down four rebounds in 13 minutes.