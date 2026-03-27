Technology by Black Enterprise From Players To Owners: How FanArcade Is Building The Future Of Black Power In Gaming What started as a one-off cultural moment quickly evolved into a company







Black culture has long driven global entertainment. It shapes music charts, fashion cycles, and digital trends in real time. Yet, in gaming, ownership has rarely reflected influence. While Black characters and storylines have become more visible on screen, the studios building the platforms behind them remain overwhelmingly non-Black.

Marcus Brown is determined to change that.

As the founder of FanArcade, Brown is not simply developing games. He is building a Black-owned studio that translates culture into interactive experiences while creating real pathways for underrepresented talent to enter the tech and game development industries.

Following the viral success of his Kendrick Lamar-inspired browser game tied to “Not Like Us,” Brown recognized a larger opportunity.

“People don’t just want to watch culture, they want to play it,” Brown tells BLACK ENTERPRISE. “That moment showed me there was a demand for culturally authentic gaming experiences with a low barrier to entry.”

What started as a one-off cultural moment quickly evolved into a company. Today, FanArcade creates fast, browser-based interactive games tied to music releases, fan communities, and cultural milestones. Unlike traditional console gaming, the studio’s experiences require no downloads, no expensive hardware, and no steep learning curve. Just a link and an audience ready to engage.

The approach is resonating. Cumulatively, FanArcade’s releases have generated more than 6.5 million plays and counting, proving that culturally rooted, accessible gaming can scale.

Turning Album Rollouts Into Playable Moments

One of the studio’s most notable recent activations was “No Wac-Man,” an interactive mini-game released as part of Summer Walker’s Finally Over It album rollout. Inspired by the mechanics of Pac-Man, the experience transformed a traditional promotional cycle into a participatory fan moment.

Rather than passively streaming a single or watching a teaser, fans were invited to play through an interactive extension of the album’s narrative. The game attracted approximately 160,000 to 180,000 players and became a key driver of awareness leading into the album’s release window.

For Brown, that campaign reflects a larger shift in entertainment marketing.

“Brands want to reach audiences in our voice,” he says. “What sets FanArcade apart is that we don’t dilute culture to make it marketable. We protect it, and that’s exactly why it performs.”

The model has generated millions of modeled impressions across social media, press, and user-generated content, showing how interactive design can deepen fan loyalty while amplifying reach.

But beyond engagement metrics, the deeper mission lies within who is building these experiences.

Representation Behind the Code

FanArcade operates with an all-Black development team, a structural choice as intentional as the studio’s creative output. In an industry where Black professionals remain severely underrepresented, the company’s composition reflects a broader commitment to equity and ownership.

During Black History Month, conversations often focus on legacy and cultural impact. For Brown, true legacy in gaming must include ownership behind the scenes. Representation is not only about seeing Black characters on screen. It is about ensuring Black creators are writing the code, designing the mechanics, and leading the companies.

“We are severely underrepresented in game development,” Brown says. “To have a skilled development team that can comfortably create from the perspective of the Black community, making sure our voice is telling the story, that’s powerful.”

That power extends beyond optics. Brown argues that authenticity cannot be replicated without lived experience.

“Having Black characters on screen requires more than a darker skin texture,” he explains. “It requires lived experience and people behind the scenes who understand the why, not just the aesthetic.”

By centering development within the community, FanArcade is helping shift the industry from cultural borrowing to cultural ownership. In the context of Black History Month, that shift represents not just progress, but structural change.

Expanding Access to Tech Without Traditional Gatekeeping

Brown’s own journey informs how he hires and builds. A self-taught developer who previously worked on Fortnite, he did not follow a traditional academic pipeline into gaming.

“There is no school in the world that can teach the audacity of dreaming big,” he says. “Our team doesn’t consist of people with formal education in game design, yet they’re no less talented.”

In an industry that often prioritizes degrees and elite credentials, FanArcade evaluates creative instinct, vision, and cultural understanding. That approach creates space for aspiring developers who may have felt excluded from tech’s conventional pathways.

By emphasizing accessibility in both gameplay and in hiring, the company is lowering two barriers at once: who gets to play and who gets to build.

Redefining What Progress Looks Like

During Black History Month, conversations about advancement often center on milestones in representation. For Brown, progress is measured in ownership.

“Most video games using Black-owned IP are not developed by Black-owned studios,” he notes. “If that pendulum alone can eventually swing the opposite way, that would be significant progress.”

FanArcade’s broader ambition is to become more than a studio. Brown envisions it as a beacon for the next generation of Black innovators in interactive media, proof that cultural creators can control both narrative and infrastructure.

“My leadership journey is powered by showing the world that someone like me can be a competent developer and tech founder,” he says. “If FanArcade can become proof that someone from our background can build, lead, and own in tech, then we’ve already won.”

With millions of plays, high-profile music collaborations, and a development team redefining who belongs in gaming, FanArcade is positioning itself at the intersection of culture and ownership.

Black culture has always influenced the industry. FanArcade is working to ensure Black creators own its future.

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