Technology by Jeroslyn JoVonn Travel Noire Launches App Offering City Guides And Safety Tips For Black Travelers Travel Noire owner Morgan DeBaun stresses the app offers information "curated by human Black editors."







After years of serving as a go-to destination for Black travelers seeking inspiration, travel guides, and global cultural experiences, Travel Noire has launched its official app.

On March 5, Morgan DeBaun, the owner of Travel Noire, took to Instagram to introduce the Travel Noire App, a dedicated space where Black travelers can find curated guides, advice, and tips for exploring new destinations. Amid the rise of AI-generated content, DeBaun assured users that the app’s recommendations are created by Travel Noire’s editorial team.

“Travel Noire is launching something new and I am so, so excited for you all to see it,” she said. “It is an app that is designed to help you when you are on the go. So if you’re traveling to a new city or you’re traveling to a new country, it’s going to have all the recommendations of places to eat, places to stay, excursions and activities and things to do curated by human Black editors to make sure that the things are real and spot on and designed with taste and culture in mind.”

Research shows that Black travelers often face unique challenges tied to systemic racism, safety concerns, and limited representation, frequently spending an estimated 14 extra hours researching destinations, vetting experiences, and confirming safety. Reports of racial profiling, uncomfortable encounters, and a lack of inclusivity in the tourism industry have also pushed many travelers to seek out brands that actively support diversity.

That’s why platforms like Travel Noire have become a trusted resource for discovering destinations that welcome diverse travelers. With its new app, the company aims to stay connected with users throughout every stage of their travel journey.

“This is the beginning of a new version of Travel Noire,” DeBaun said. “As the world in AI takes over the web, we’re moving into the world of apps and I’m so excited to see you there.”

