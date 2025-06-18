Fani Willis Thoroughly Checks Reporter For Criticizing Results Of The YSL Case

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis had some choice words for an Atlanta reporter who criticized the YSL case and the lack of murder convictions, claiming the real focus should be on the decline in crime rates.

Willis was stopped in a courthouse by an 11 Alive reporter who wanted her thoughts on taxpayers allegedly feeling the highly publicized YSL case, featuring rapper Young Thug, was a waste of time and money since there were ultimately no convictions.

The district attorney had a rebuttal saying the reporter and the team should stop going to defense attorneys that were not involved and don’t care about the Black community, asking for their opinion that may spin a narrative. “What I want to say to you as a reporter and I want your other reporters to be responsible is you keep going to defense attorneys who put their children in private schools in communities that are not our communities and really don’t care about the African-American community,” she said.

She continued to let him know what really went down in the case, so taxpayers can get a better understanding. “What you need to understand is there were 19 convictions. Seven I decided to non prose mostly because they were doing life sentences on murder,” Willis continued.

“Just yesterday, Channel 2 and an affiliate covered a YSL murder of a 21-year-old mother in front of her 2 year old child and go look at the statistics, crime is down. So what taxpayers that I say, what my constituents say who just voted me by 68% is, ‘she’s doing an amazing job,’ we are making sure that this community is safe, that crime is the lowest here of most place in the United States of Americas, I think we’re like number three and its because of the efforts I have done against gangs. Stop glorifying violence and stop making it so that some victims don’t matter.”

Willis’ comments came shortly after one of the remaining defendants in the case that’s been going on since 2022, Demise McMullen, pleaded guilty to an aggravated assault charge, according to Complex. Following the guilty plea, the final results revealed 28 defendants, and no murder convictions.

Thug, whose real name is Jeffrey Lamar Williams and was accused of co-founding and leading YSL, was released on probation in October 2024 after pleading guilty to gun, drug, and gang charges amid initially facing eight criminal charges.

However, Willis, who has shared her own form of criticism during President Donald Trump’s election fraud case, is correct in her claims of Fulton County and Atlanta being safer. Mayor Andre Dickens said in January 2025 that the city was on track to becoming the safest large city in America. Statistics read by Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum show crime plummeted in areas like southeast Atlanta and communities such as Capital View, Mechanicsville, and Summer Hill.

Schierbaum said homicides were down 8%, with more than 3,000 guns being removed from the streets, and drug operations slowing down.

