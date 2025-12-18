Legal by Sharelle B. McNair Fani Willis Reminds Everyone ‘I Ain’t Marjorie Taylor Greene’ While Defending 2020 Trump Election Probe Fulton County DA Fani Willis told a Georgia Senate committee she won’t be swayed by threats while prosecuting Trump and allies.







Things got heated when Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis testified before an investigative Georgia state Senate committee, reminding lawmakers that she won’t back down to threats and was doing her job by prosecuting “criminals” like President Donald Trump and his allies.

The hearing took place Dec. 17 while Willis was forced to answer questions about her relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade, whom she hired to work alongside her during the groundbreaking 2020 election interference case against Trump and several allies. Her relationship ultimately resulted in her being removed from the case.

However, Willis questioned why lawmakers are still fixated on that and not on the number of times she has been attacked, both personally and professionally. “You all have been trying to intimidate me for five years, which is why I have not been able to live in my house for five years, because the N-word has been written on my house, thousands of threats have come to my office,” Willis testified while defending her actions.

“And instead of doing some legislation…when someone says something inflammatory that you know is going to cause them to be the victims of crime, you ought to do something about it. But you see, I’m not Marjorie Taylor Greene. I ain’t going to quit in a month because somebody threatened me. I took an oath to do the right thing. People came into my community and committed a crime, and I indicted them, and rest assured, if someone else comes in my community and commits a crime, I will indict them again.”

@tndtok Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis fired back at a Georgia state Senate committee, which was questioning her prosecution of President Donald Trump. “But you see, I’m not Marjorie Taylor Greene, I ain’t going to quit in a month because somebody threatens me,” Willis said. Read more at the link in our bio. faniwillis georgia trump 2020election prosecution ♬ original sound – The National Desk – The National Desk

Willis referred to Greene’s abrupt announcement of retiring from representing Georgia in Congress amid a sudden switch-up from MAGA loyalist to vocal Trump critic. “I have too much self-respect and dignity… to have to endure a hurtful and hateful primary against me by the President we all fought for, only to fight and win my election while Republicans will likely lose the midterms,” she said in a lengthy November 2025 X post.

The district attorney knows a thing or two about vicious attacks from the Trump administration and his Republican colleagues. According to CNN, the investigative committee was created solely to look into Willis, seeking evidence that her relationship with Wade was financially beneficial. While speaking before the committee consisting of six Republicans and three Democrats, Willis’ microphone was briefly cut off at one point.

The re-elected official made it clear that she felt the probe was “a damn joke” and even touched on not trusting some of its members, such as Republican state Sen. Greg Dolazal, who is allegedly eyeing the lieutenant governor’s seat. “I don’t trust you. I understand you’re trying to run for Lieutenant Governor right now. Anything you want me to testify to I’m going to need to see,” she said during her testimony.

Fulton county DA Fani Willis to Georgia State Sen. Greg Dolezal (R): "I don’t trust you, I understand you're trying to run for Lieutenant Governor right now. Anything you want me to testify to I'm going to need to see." pic.twitter.com/zhdqhk6GBt — CSPAN (@cspan) December 17, 2025

Willis’s attorney, former Georgia Gov. Roy Barnes, shared similar sentiments about a lack of trust in committee members, calling the hearing an act of political theater and stating that he hoped it was worth it for them, since it could put the district attorney at risk. “Make no mistake — your actions here will put the District Attorney at risk. The attendant publicity will inflame those who believe there is a vast conspiracy against the President,” Barnes said in an opening statement that he was banned from reading.

“I hope the political benefits you receive from this spectacle are worth it.”

