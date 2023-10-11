‘Give Ms. Barrino Her Oscar Now!’ Fans React to ‘The Color Purple’ Trailer Release

The second official trailer for “The Color Purple” musical film has been unveiled and more fans are excited to witness the magic from the star-studded cast.

On Monday, Oct. 10, Warner Bros. Pictures released the second trailer that sheds new light on Oprah Winfrey’ and Steven Spielber’s reimagined musical version of the Oscar-nominated original released in 1985. Based on Alice Walker’s classic novel, the musical film plays off the acclaimed Broadway version of the film that won four Tony awards and introduced fans to Fantasia Barrino’s celebrated rendition of the lead character Celie.

Others among the cast of A-listers include Taraji P. Henson as Shug Avery, Halle Bailey as young Nettie Harris, Danielle Brooks as Sofia, H.E.R. as Squeak, Colman Domingo as Mister, Corey Hawkins as Harpo, Danielle, and Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor as Mama.

The new trailer opens with a highlight of the sisterhood Celie builds with Shug Avery following the forced removal of her sister Nettie.

“How come you don’t laugh none?” Henson’s character Shug asks Barrino’s character Celie. “Ain’t you got something to make you just smile?”

By the trailer’s end, viewers see Celie find her voice in dealing with Domingo’s character Mister.

“I’d die before I let that happen,” Mister says over dinner.

“Good. That’s just the going away present I’ve been needing,” Celie shoots back.

Fans were also surprised to see Ciara’s quick appearance in the new trailer as the adult version of Nettie during a portion of the trailer highlighting the love and resilience between the estranged sisters.

“I know my sister’s somewhere in the world,” Celie says in a voiceover as viewers see an image of the older Nettie played by Ciara. “Someday, we’re going to meet again.”

Ciara’s not the only familiar face who will appear in the new film. Other cast members include Tamela Mann, Deon Cole, Louis Gossett Jr., David Alan Grier, Jon Batiste, and more.

Winfrey, who starred as Sofia in Spielberg’s film, serves as executive producer, along with Scott Sanders, Quincy Jones, and Spielberg who directed the 1985 original film adaption of Walker’s novel, via The Hollywood Reporter.

Fans have been expressing their excitement for the musical film in response to the second trailer release.

“Looks like it’s going to be pretty good!,” one person tweeted.

“Ohhhh yes give Ms. Barrino her Oscar now 🔥🙌🏽,” added someone else.

“The Color Purple” hits movie theaters on Dec. 25.