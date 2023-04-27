Oprah Winfrey Debuts Forthcoming 'The Color Purple' Musical

Who better than Oprah Winfrey to share the first look of “The Color Purple” movie musical?!

The media mogul, who stole hearts with her portrayal of Sofia in the original film, surprised movie theater owners with her appearance at CinemaCon April 25, Variety reported. Winfrey serves a producer role in the musical movie version of the 1985 Steven Spielberg classic she also starred in.

“‘The Color Purple’ in 1985 was the biggest and most important thing that happened to me, Winfrey told the crowd.

“This is a full circle moment to be part of this film. It holds great personal meaning.”

Appearing alongside director Blitz Bazawule, best known for his work on Beyoncé’s “Black Is King,” the pair awarded guests with never-seen-before footage that highlighted Taraji P. Henson’s performance in the musical film.

Singer Fantasia Barrino will reprise the role of Celie, following her praiseworthy performance of the film’s lead in Winfrey’s Broadway production of the film. Danielle Brooks, who received a Tony nomination for her portrayal of Sofia in the Broadway musical, will also return.

Others on the star-studded cast include Quincy Jones, Scott Sanders, Halle Bailey, Colman Domingo, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, H.E.R., David Alan Grier, Corey Hawkins, Elizabeth Marvel and Louis Gossett Jr.

With the announcement coming ahead of Mother’s Day, Winfrey teased how much mothers will love the film which includes “a musical factor that is so dynamic,” and “not your mama’s ‘Color Purple,'” she told CinemaCon attendees. The OWN CEO gushed about how much “the magical realism is so perfected” in the upcoming film.

Revelers also got to see Danielle Brooks appear as Celie to belt out the song “Hell No” ahead of watching the trailer, Indie Wire reports. Winfrey boasted about the film being a “celebration of sisterhood” and “wholesome, wonderful family goodness.”

“They are survivors because of their inner strength, and that is how Celie especially finds her voice. And in this film, boy does she have a voice,” Winfrey said.

“I was so out of my body the whole time, so I’m asking you to stay in your body, stay present, and enjoy it all, this Purple experience,” she said

According to the billionaire media proprietor, the film will bring out “the groups in the seats” when the film opens in theaters on Christmas Day, December 25, 2023.