Fantasia Discovers ‘Black Excellence’ in Blood of Black People, Teams Up with Red Cross to Help Save Lives

It’s time to roll up those sleeves and contribute to an important cause.

R&B singer Fantasia Barrino-Taylor recently partnered up with The American Red Cross to donate blood and help save the lives of those who suffer from sickle cell disease.

The recent honorary inductee of the Divine 9’s Sigma Gamma Rho took to her Instagram page to drop knowledge on the “Black Excellence” in the blood of the Black community and encourage her followers to follow her example.

Revealing her fear of needles, Barrino-Taylor stressed to viewers how important the matter is, showing brief moments of her conquering her fear for the greater cause.

“Ya’ girl went to donate blood with @americanredcross,” Barrino-Taylor wrote in the beginning of the reel’s caption. “I’m afraid of needles, but I went through with it. Check out some behind-the-scenes footage from my experience. It wasn’t scary at all. In fact, it was humbling to know our blood can help save lives.”

“Every 2 seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood. So, I encourage my family, friends, fellow D9 members and @sgrhoupdates sisters to roll up a sleeve to donate lifesaving blood,” she added.

Barrino-Taylor provided her fans, supporters, and fellow Divine 9 members with information to contribute to the cause, supporting patients with sickle cell disease.

Reportedly, blood donations are significant towards the needs of sickle cell patients. Research found that more than 100,000 people are battling sickle cell disease, with the majority being of African descent.

The Hollywood icon is no stranger when it comes to being a part of.a greater cause.

As previously reported by BLACK ENTERPRISE, the “Good Lovin'” singer pledged Sigma Gamma Rho in November 2022, checking off her longtime goal of becoming a part of a sisterhood.

“I love what you support and I love what you do. And I won’t disappoint. I promise, I won’t,” Barrino-Taylor said to her sorority sisters during the induction ceremony.