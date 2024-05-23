How A Fashionista Went From Target Employee To Collaborator

Jeneé Naylor went from a Target stock room to debuting her own collection with the retailer. The former store director shared how her fashion journey led to the Future Collective partnership.

The D.C. native began her career at a local Target in 2012. Although rising to the position of store director, her entrepreneurial spirit and creative ambition would take her even further with the company. Now, she is the latest partner in their Future Collective, which promotes diverse designers at Target. The initiative launched in September 2022 with a roster of collaborators that bring new styles and colors to its clothing assortment.

Naylor’s eye for fashion began with sketching designs and a work history in retail. She also had a knack for content creation, gaining traction and popularity online for her stylish looks. She developed her own brand while still working at the store. The style expert utilized skills such as attention to detail and project management to grow her career.

“This is such a meaningful, full-circle moment that I’m honestly still processing,” shared Naylor, as written on Target’s website. “From opening and prepping Target stores each season to being the current partner for Target’s Future Collective brand — it’s all such a “pinch-me” moment! I hope to inspire someone to go after their dreams and chase that thing in the pit of their stomach, telling them to keep going. It’ll all pay off in the end.

Naylor’s inaugural line blends affordability and fashion, with over 70 pieces ranging from around $35 for budget-conscious fashionistas. Her inspiring resort-ready designs can be worn year-round for an elevated look. Her commitment to quality, timeless clothing beams in this collection as she grows even more in the industry.

The trendsetter now hosts her designs on the Target shelves she once stocked. Her story inspires all to pursue their goals no matter where they may start.