Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Fat Joe Promises to Amplify The Culture With His New Talk Show, 'It's All About Hip-Hop' Fat Joe's new talk show on Starz takes hip-hop culture to new heights.







Fat Joe has partnered with Starz to launch a new talk show designed to amplify hip-hop culture and provide fresh, relatable perspectives on the topics people are eager to explore.

Hosted and executive produced by Grammy-nominated artist and cultural icon Fat Joe, Fat Joe Talks features weekly 30-minute episodes filled with intimate conversations and untold stories from some of America’s most beloved celebrities and influential newsmakers. Whether sitting down with fellow musicians like Method Man and Mary J. Blige, actors such as Power‘s Omari Hardwick, or politicians like Hakeem Jeffries, Fat Joe fosters an environment where his guests feel at ease to open up in ways they never have before.

Though widely recognized for his platinum-selling hip-hop hits like “What’s Luv” and “All The Way Up,” Fat Joe reveals that hosting a talk show has always been a dream of his—one he’s thrilled to finally see come to life.

“It’s a blessing, I’m always grateful for the good things in life,” Fat Joe tells BLACK ENTERPRISE of landing his new talk show.

“If you would have asked me in elementary would I want to be a talk show host, I would have told you ‘Yes.’ And so when I sit down with the Starz people I keep telling them, I said ‘Thank you for making my dream come true.’ Like this has always been my dream.”

In recent years, Fat Joe has expanded his work beyond music, becoming a podcast host, author, and advocate for healthcare price transparency reform. He’s known for his love of engaging with people from all walks of life—and they love talking to him. He promises that no matter who his guest is, the conversation will include some type of homage to hip-hop culture.

“Man, it’s all about hip-hop,” Fat Joe says. “And even if I got a politician who’s one of the biggest, you know, if I sit down with Kamala Harris, we gonna talk hip-hop. She gonna talk Bay Area, Chewy Gomez, you know, E -40. It’s always hip-hop.”

He’s also open to diving into more topics related to the birth of hip-hop and Puerto Ricans’ contributions to the art form despite the criticism he receives on the subject. Real conversations will take center stage on Fat Joe Talks.

Episode 1 sees Fat Joe head to Staten Island to sit down with actor and Wu-Tang Clan founding member Cliff “Method Man” Smith. Together, they reminisce about the early days of hip-hop, discuss the transition into acting, open up about past struggles with mental health, and emphasize the importance of giving back to the next generation. Fat Joe also meets up with Jamaican singer Buju Banton backstage at his concert.

Press play below for the full interview. Fat Joe Talks premiered on STARZ on Oct. 4 at 9 p.m. ET.

