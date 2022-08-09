Father and Son Launch Chicago’s First Ever Black-Owned Portable Laser Tag Company

Meet Jermaine Young and his son, Terriquee, the founders of MKETag, the first Black-owned renowned portable laser tag event production company based in Chicago, Ill. The company has been approved by The Chicago Park District to launch the LaserTag in the Park AfterDark series across local community parks in June 2022.

MKETag is thrilled to announce the company’s expansion into Chicago this summer with the launch of the LaserTag in the Park AfterDark series coming this June. The series’ first pop-up event will be held at Humboldt Park and will continue into Millennium Park, Grant (Ulysses) Park, Lincoln Park, and Garfield Park throughout the summer. These public events are approved by The Chicago Park District and will include our 1,500 square-foot enclosed laser tag arena equipped with LED lights, neon fog, air-conditioning, a vortex of wind tunnels, and a 360-degree sound system that the community is sure to enjoy all summer long.

MKETag, first established in Milwaukee, Wis. in 2018, is best known for its ultimate laser tag event activation for schools, festivals, fairs, non-profits, businesses, and private parties. Throughout the year they hold events such as fundraisers, team-building exercises, private birthday parties, post-prom parties, and in-school field trips to name a few. The company has also hosted events for the Milwaukee Bucks, Waukesha County Fair, Milwaukee Police Association, Ronald McDonald House Charities Eastern Wisconsin Inc., Job Corps, Strawberry Fest. Sheboygan Falls PTO, Country Springs WaterPark and others.

MKETag goes “beyond expectations by incorporating interactive elements that aligned with our crowd of participants,” states Lexi Phillips, player development coordinator for the Milwaukee Bucks. The company acts as one-stop-shop for community events, offering several other services such as Xbox and PS5 Gaming Lounges, Quest2 Virtual Reality Exp, DJs, 360 photo platforms, glow-in-the-dark ping pong, Fat Tuesday Daiquiri Bar (age 21 or older), food and drink concessions, inflatables, costumed characters, face-painting, balloon stations, including sensory sensitive events for those with special needs and so much more.

In addition to MKETag’s upcoming series, LaserTag in the Park AfterDark, the company is also working with the city on other event activations such as the Back of the Yards Fest, Columbian Fest, The Promontory, MSOE, ComEd Rec Center LaserTag Pop-Ups, Kidz Fun n’Fitness, LaserTag-HipHop-Sip NITE-OUT, El Grito Events, Fundraiser Pop ups, Bulls Fest 2022, and Illinois State Fair. The company is excited to build their reputation across Chicago and encourage local schools, non-profits, party planners, fundraisers, block parties, festivals, fairs, colleges, social media groups, churches, sports teams and other businesses to reach out to MKETag the next time they are considering hosting a budget-friendly experiential event in the Chicago Metropolitan Area.

Join MKETag for the LaserTag in the Park AfterDark series throughout Chicago parks this summer and stay up to date with local events by following the company’s Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/mkelasertag/.

This article first appeared on Blacknews.com.