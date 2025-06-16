News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman 20-Year-Old Father Allegedly Kills Toddler Son By Throwing Him In NYC River The 20-year-old faces two charges of murder and manslaughter.







A 20-year-old father is facing murder charges for allegedly throwing his two-year-old into New YoCity’sy’s East River.

NYC prosecutors claim Arius Williams threw the toddler, Montrell Williams, into the river May 10, also citing that they have video proving he was alive at the time. After not returning the child the next day, the child’s mother called the police and took matters to the family court.

The video also showed footage leading up to and following the alleged act. According to 6ABC, Williams was holding his young son, who appeared to be alive. He then proceeded to throw the boy over the bridge and into the body of water, walking to a gas station shortly after.

Williams was jailed at the Bronx Family Court June 9. He arrived at the building for a warrant due to not returning the younger Williams to his mother, as per their custody agreement.

He failed to disclose where the child was, leading to his detainment. The young boy was presumably found in the river June 11, but authorities have yet to confirm the body’s identity.

A day prior to his arrest, the child’s mother encountered Williams and demanded to know where their son was. A complaint detailed that Williams then took her to a Bronx Park.

There, he allegedly threatened her with a knife while claiming to have thrown him in a river. The mother then followed Williams and called the authorities who later issued a warrant.

Since Williams’ arraignment, his family has struggled with the thought of the once-doting father ending his own son’s life. They say he dealt with some mental health issues, which they believe may have motivated the crime.

“Nobody expected this at all, because he loved his son. I don’t know what drove him to do this,” said the suspect’s step-grandfather, Leroy Burton.

Williams had limited contact with any family according to the complaint.

“The baby kept saying ‘Daddy, daddy, daddy.’ That’s what crushes me the most, is that he kept calling him ‘Daddy, daddy.’ He trusted him…he took his life,” shared a family member.

Williams faces two counts on each charge of second-degree murder and manslaughter. The child’s mother was granted an order of protection as well.

