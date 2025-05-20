Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Skai Jackson Files Restraining Order Against Child’s Father, Citing Years of Abuse Jackson accused Burgin of attacking her on Mother's Day while she held their infant child, Kasai.







Skai Jackson has taken legal action against the father of her 3-month-old son, claiming he’s been abusive for years.

TMZ confirmed Jackson received a domestic violence temporary restraining order against Deondre Burgin. Jackson alleged several instances of abuse for years. However, she stated that his assault on her on Mother’s Day led her to seek legal support.

She accused Burgin of attacking her on the holiday while she held their infant child, Kasai. The documents recalled the incident where Burgin allegedly grabbed the 23-year-old by her hair. He reportedly slammed her head against a car window as well as punched the Disney actress.

However, the violence reportedly goes back months before Mother’s Day. In her filing, she claims that Burgin abused her every week, from choking to scratching and damaging her personal property, such as an iPhone and television.

These claims escalated even further during Jackson’s pregnancy. The documents also detailed another incident in which Burgin held the then-pregnant woman at knifepoint. He reportedly told her to drink bleach to kill the unborn child. He also allegedly threatened to stab her in the stomach if she yelled for help as they walked to her car.

Burgin was arrested in April on an outstanding warrant, but was also jailed during the birth of his child with Jackson for a parole violation.

The violence, however, does not stop there. Jackson recalled another incident where Burgin punched her through a bathroom door, where she had locked herself inside. She also alleged that he choked her to the point where she could not breathe. She claims she has additional video to prove it happened.

Jackson shared that Burgin owns multiple firearms, emphasizing that she fears he could use them to harm her and their child. This news also follows another young starlet, “Little Mermaid” actress and singer Halle Bailey, who recently filed a restraining order against her child’s father, internet personality DDG. Bailey was also granted temporary sole custody over their young son, Halo, after citing claims of abuse.

As for Jackson, she also wants a legal child support agreement, while Burgin stays 100 feet away from her and their child. She also asked the judge to order Burgin to enter a domestic violence treatment program.

