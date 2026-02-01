Father-Daughter Duo Prepares To Make History At Grammy Awards With Historic Nomination

A father-daughter duo from Maryland are preparing for music’s biggest night with their historic Grammy nomination.

Known by his stage name Fyütch, Harold Simmons II has garnered a new accolade, all with the help of his daughter, Aura V. Together as collaborators on the album “Harmony,” Simmons and his 8-year-old prodigy have earned a nomination for Best Children’s Music Album at the 68th annual Grammy Awards.

Now, the two will hit the red carpet in Los Angeles for the Feb. 1 affair. If they take home the trophy, Aura V would become the youngest person to ever win a Grammy. Currently, that title is held by a very famous kid musician herself, Blue Ivy Carter, daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

Simmons II, a family-oriented rapper, began working in children’s music in 2021, venturing into the craft after years of teaching. As he brings his daughter into the love of album curation, he spoke to ABC News about the project and shared this moment with his child.

“We’re a musical family,” said Fyütch. “My dad plays on the album. My grandpa was a trumpeter in the Army. So to pass on this musical legacy to her and get this accolade, you know, it’s really meaningful.”

The LP also began with its titular song, with its name relating to his deep relationship with music. Simmons and his daughter began working on the track together, resulting in the full-length project that warmed the Academy members’ ears.

“I wanted this extended metaphor of musical harmony and harmony amongst people and with nature. And me and her had just kind of started making songs together. So I had the idea of why don’t we hop on the song together,” Simmons added. “And that started our journey and the songs just kept getting bigger. We started shooting videos, they started going viral. Before you know it, we had enough songs to make a whole album.”

Although keeping their hopes up for a win, what the father-daughter duo cherish most is the journey of creating “Harmony.” The opportunity deepened their own relationship, as they will forever remember the unique bonding moment.

Post awards-season, Aura V will return to her third-grade studies while her father continues his own music career. However, the magic they made together is already cemented in Grammy history.

RELATED CONTENT: D’Angelo’s Son Says He Wasn’t Invited To Father’s GRAMMY Tribute