D’Angelo’s Son Says He Wasn’t Invited To Father’s GRAMMY Tribute

The Recording Academy, which oversees the Grammy Awards, has not extended an invitation to Swayvo Twain, son of recently deceased neo-soul artist D’Angel and the late rapper/singer Angie Stone, for the Grammy’s upcoming D’Angelo tribute.

According to The Breakfast Club’s Loren Lorosa, it was announced that New Jersey native Lauryn Hill will perform a tribute to D’Angelo and Roberta Flack, but Twain informed LoRosa that he had not been invited by the Recording Academy.

On social media LoRosa shared Twain’s statement on the matter.

Twain said, “I want to start by expressing my gratitude to the Recording Academy for honoring my father’s legacy on one of the biggest nights in music. Any recognition of his impact and contributions to the culture truly means a lot to my family and me. It would’ve been a pleasure to attend, but unfortunately, my siblings and I haven’t received an invitation to be part of this moment, celebrating our parents’ lives and work.

“We remain thankful for the acknowledgment of my father and for the love people continue to show his music and legacy,” Twain added. “Our respect for what Pops built will always come first.”

Yesterday it was announced that Lauryn Hill will be doing the tribute to D’Angelo and Roberta Flack at this years Grammy Awards taking place this Sunday Feb 1, 2026.



However D’Angelo’s son— Michael Archer Jr. (also, the son of Angie Stone) ..says he received no invite from the… pic.twitter.com/sRizkKZrY5 — BROWN GIRL GRINDING⭐️ (@LorenLorosa) January 29, 2026

In a later post, Lorosa said that someone from the Recording Academy contacted her to obtain Twain’s information and that they had been trying to reach him without success.

An update here — the CEO of the Grammys had his team contact me.. looking to be placed in contact with Michael Jr. (D’Angelos son) .. his team claims they’d been trying to get in contact with Michael for some time .. they say they saw my coverage of his non-invite on… https://t.co/omVSuUaJmb — BROWN GIRL GRINDING⭐️ (@LorenLorosa) January 29, 2026

There have been no further updates, though the Recording Academy told Lorosa that “event organizers have been in touch with D’Angelo’s daughter Imani and D’Angelo’s brother Luther, and they are both set to attend the show.”

No word yet on whether Twain, whose real name is Michael Carter Jr., will attend.

D’Angelo died in October 2025 of pancreatic cancer. The groundbreaking artist wa 51 years old.

