HBCU by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Fawn Weaver Encourages FAMU Graduates To Defy Limitations In Inspiring Keynote Address Weaver shared the "five points" given to her by God to shared with FAMU's class of 2025.







Fawn Weaver delivered a powerful message during Florida A&M University’s spring commencement ceremony.

During her keynote address for the HBCU graduates, the entrepreneur empowered the accomplished students to defy limitations that may come their way. She spoke to the newly-degreed scholars in business, law, science and technology, journalism, and nursing.

Weaver is a celebrated business founder and novelist, serving as the CEO of her private investment company that owns Uncle Nearest Whiskey. Weaver was among other esteemed public figures who helped FAMU celebrate its latest cohort of graduates, including Adrienne Brown, group vice president and head of corporate business development at Eli Lilly and Company, and Bernard W. Kinsey, co-founder of the Kinsey African American Art and History Collection. In her commencement speech, Weaver revealed the “five points” divinely given to her to share with the class of 2025.

“For the first time ever, God had me write down five points,” she began, according to Essence.

The New York Times-bestselling author then shared the origin story of her father, Motown record producer Frank Wilson, who was born and raised in Houston and began his life picking cotton. However, the legendary producer and artist went on to create hits for Motown greats such as The Temptations, Marvin Gaye, and the Supremes.

Now, Weaver has created her own destiny and whiskey empire, refusing to be defined by those around her. She encourages FAMU graduates to remember their power when embarking on their careers.



“You are not the minority,” she asserted. “People of color and women are 70% of this country and 92% of the world. You are not the minority. You are the majority.”

Weaver continued, telling the graduates that their ancestors were “the strongest of the strong.”



“You come from good stock, she told the crowd,” recalling a phrase her father often said. “Only 388,000 made it to America. That means those who made it onto these shores were the strongest of the strong. Mentally, physically, spiritually, emotionally… That blood that runs through your body came from people that refused to give up.”

While emphasizing that “you are your only limitation,” Weaver spoke of her story of defeating the odds. She rose to success after tumultuous teenage years, including stints in three homeless shelters by 18.

Now, she runs a billion-dollar company through Uncle Nearest, becoming one of only five Black women to do so. However, she refuses to be the last.



“We believe that there is a ceiling,” she uttered. “But if there is a glass ceiling, it’s got a crack the size of Hades because I got through it.”

Moreover, she reminded graduates that they cannot be restricted by where they started.



“Your end story has nothing to do with your beginning story,” she proclaimed. “And this country cannot contain what God means to excel.”

Furthermore, she implored students to focus on their mission despite the political shifts currently afoot. She reiterated her belief that God remains in control and that they should not fear the plans of those seemingly in charge.

She continued, “I am never bothered about who’s in the White House. They may have been voted in, but nobody gets anywhere without God deciding.”

Speaking more on her faith, Weaver also emphasized her faith in God’s plan, stating that no person can be thwarted by anyone else. She ended the speech to a standing ovation as she preached life, purpose, and determination to FAMU’s newest alumni.

“If God be for you, then who can be against you?” she questioned. “You running this, or is God running this? And if God’s running this, you should have no concerns.”

RELATED CONTENT: Detroit’s Diasporic Takeover: AfroFuture 2025 Drops Star-Studded Lineup With Tee Grizzley and Davido!