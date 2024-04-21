News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman FBI Serves Subpoenas For Controversial Mayor Tiffany Henyard FBI agents traveled to Dolton to serve two subpoenas, one for Henyard and another for her top aide, as a crackdown on the mayor begins.









Tiffany Henyard’s reign over the Illinois suburb of Dolton may soon be over. The FBI has served the controversial mayor with a a subpoenas on April 19 for ongoing allegations of abusing her power.

The mayor has been at the center of numerous scandals throughout her tenure. While known for her Nino Brown from “New Jack City” governing style, Henyard has run Dolton with an iron fist. She has been accused of extorting local business owners to contribute to her campaign and stealing millions in city funds for her luxury purchases.

The Village of Dolton Board of Trustees has already urged for a federal investigation into Henyard’s alleged criminal activities. Although the trustees voted for an outside probe into Henyard’s spending in February, the mayor vetoed the resolution the following month.

In response, the Board of Trustees selected former Chicago Lori Lightfoot as a special investigator into Henyard’s proposed violations. However, their continued action against the mayor has reached the FBI, prompting the subpoenas.

“The house of cards are collapsing,” explained Burt Odelson, Legislative Counsel for the Board, to Fox 32. “I think the government is taking action.”

According to Fox News, four federal agents traveled to Dolton to serve two subpoenas. The first subpoena requested employment records, personnel files, and disciplinary reports for 25 city employees.

The second subpoena went to Keith Freeman, the city’s administrator and Henyard’s supposed right-hand man. It asks for records of all his business dealings. Police charged him with bankruptcy fraud just days before the subpoena.

Henyard did not specifically receive any of the documents, as the agents delivered the documents to Dolton’s Village Hall. However, she proclaimed in the past that an investigation into her actions seems racist, reported also by the outlet.

“Y’all got false narratives out there, and y’all should be ashamed of y’all selves,” she stated at a prior town meeting. “…Y’all are Black! And y’all sitting up here beating and attacking on a Black woman that’s in power. Y’all should be ashamed of y’all selves.”

