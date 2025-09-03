News by Kandiss Edwards Full STEAM Ahead! The Brown Toy Box Opens Brick-And-Mortar Location In Atlanta Terri-Nichelle Bradley is bringing the Brown Toy Box and its child-centered STEAM inspired toys to Atlanta children.







Terri-Nichelle Bradley is bringing the Brown Toy Box and its child-centered STEAM-inspired toys to Atlanta children.

In 2025, Bradley celebrated the grand opening of the Brown Toy Box’s flagship store, located at 61 Forsyth St. NW. The space doubles as a community hub of sorts, where families can not only purchase products but also interact with them. On STEAM Saturdays, Brown Toy Box holds STEAM-centered workshops for children around the community.

Bradley’s goal is to make STEAM-based educational experiences accessible to children and their parents. The project began as a home-based side project for Bradley. Bradley started by offering subscription packages for educational books, games, and toys. She assembled a Brown Toy Box at her dining room table with the assistance of her children a decade ago. Her focus and dedication paid off as Brown Toy Box is a nationally recognized brand. The products are sold at multiple national retailers, including Walmart.

Beyond retail, Bradley launched the Brown Toy Box Foundation. The foundation offers free and subsidized STEAM kits to the underserved community, ensuring every child feels seen and supported.

“At Brown Toy Box, we’re committed to making STEAM accessible and inclusive, especially in communities that often don’t get to experience the excitement of events like the Big Game. Through the STEAM Bowl, we’re not only inspiring children to see themselves in STEAM careers but also fostering a sense of belonging and possibility,” Bradley said via press release.

Additionally, Bradley is taking Brown Toy Box’s mission across the county with its inaugural STEAM Bowl. The first STEAM Bowl took place in February 2025 in New Orleans. The event included over 20 activations, a family tailgate, and health screenings. Attendees were also met with an appearance by New Orleans Saints player Spencer Rattler.

Since 2015, Bradley has had a vision to help Black children flourish. As the years progress, her impact expands. The Brown Toy Box, with Bradley at the helm, is set to impact education access for years to come.

