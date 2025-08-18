Women by Kandiss Edwards Founder Of 3D Girls Inc. Talks Black Girls, STEM, And Wellness Raioni Madison-Jones spoke with BLACK ENTERPRISE about 3D Girls Inc.'s STEM summer camp and the importance of supporting minority organizations.







Raioni Madison-Jones is a former educator turned nonprofit leader who saw an opportunity to make a greater impact on Atlanta’s youth. She founded 3D Girls Inc. to empower girls of color through science, technology, engineering, arts, and math while also centering mental health and wellness.

Her vision came to life again this summer with 3D Girls’ four-week camp. which offered girls exposure to STEM careers and hands-on learning, while also introducing wellness practices such as meditation and mentorship designed to build resilience.

Jones spoke with BLACK ENTERPRISE about her transition from the classroom to the nonprofit sector, the “1,000 Strong for 3D Girls” campaign, and why organizations like 3D Girls Inc. are more important than ever.

What led to your transition from the classroom to building a nonprofit?

I went through a spiritual process of fasting and praying and really believing God for what my next steps would be. I got accepted into a fellowship program. The workplace stress was just a little bit too much. I put all my eggs into the fellowship basket, and I haven’t been back since.

Do you still see yourself as a teacher?

I’ll never stop being a teacher. Not only do I have the [3D Girls Inc.] program, but I teach other nonprofit leaders how to leverage your experience and be able to capitalize off of their knowledge to create a business.

Why did you choose to combine STEM and wellness?

We created a unique curriculum model where we are focused on the social and emotional development of young girls. We are a STEM-based program, but in order for girls to feel confident about tackling science, technology, engineering, and math, it’s important that they know how to cope. You may be the only girl in this space that you absolutely love, but it feels uncomfortable. If girls start at younger ages understanding and knowing what confidence is and how to step in a room and feel resilient…they have a voice. They can advocate for themselves.

What did you see from this summer’s camp?

We had 65 girls enroll in the program this summer, and they engaged with so many experiences. We had the Georgia Bureau of Investigations coming to teach them about analyzing data on the crime scene. We had our fathers on field day, where our dads got to come and hang out with their daughters. We had the fire department, a Black woman who is operating as a chief. That representation matters. We did a braid camp. Every day is different. We provided an opportunity where we had 30 sessions of STEM enrichment, 124 hours of academic enrichment, and midday meditation sessions.

Why is it urgent now to invest in Black girls in STEM and mental health?

There’s been a de-prioritization of DEI, after-school programming, and extracurriculars. You’re literally telling us there is not a place for us in this country. And we have to fight. Our mission at 3D Girls Inc. is to educate, empower, and advocate. It always will be important until there is an equitable playing field for young women.

Are you expanding beyond Atlanta?

We are in six school sites this semester. We are expanding in Clayton County, which is a suburban area outside of Atlanta. We also have a digital platform that allows us to navigate across borders. We piloted an international program in Lima, Peru, last fall, and it worked out really well. We are looking for global partners to implement our digital platform program and train global leaders who are advocates for girls and education.

How can people support 3D Girls, Inc.?

We have the “1,000 Strong for 3D” campaign, which asks [1,000 people to each give $100 to fund after-school and summer programs.] But more importantly, we want to expand those global partnerships. One percent of funding goes to Black-serving organizations, female-led, in the philanthropy space. If you’re interested in learning about our philanthropic initiatives, how to get your corporate entity involved, or how to get your small business involved in helping us to elevate our voice, then I would love to have a one-on-one conversation and share more resources.

