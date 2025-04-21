April 21, 2025
Is FDA Planning To Suspend Routine Food Safety Inspections?
If so, food safety inspections would be outsourced to state and local authorities
Budgetary plans for the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reportedly may end most routine food safety inspections. However, the agency has denied these reports.
According to CBS News, multiple sources have told the media outlet that the latest planned moves, although not finalized, would result in food safety inspections being outsourced to state and local authorities. Congressional action may be necessary to fully fund any planned changes.
“The claim that the FDA is suspending routine food safety inspections is false. FDA is actively working to ensure continuity of operations during the reorganization period and remains committed to ensuring critical programs and inspections continue,” a spokesperson for the agency said in a written statement.
Food Safety Magazine reported that the FDA may also be suspending its quality control program for its food testing laboratories, and its testing for highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1 in dairy and pet foods.
The FDA is reportedly responsible for ensuring the safety of much of the food supply distributed across state lines, including packaged products, seafood, eggs, and produce.
In recent years, some states and advocacy groups have discussed the possibility of the FDA outsourcing its routine food inspections to states, as they can often conduct inspections at a lower cost than the agency while meeting the same standards.
“In theory, relying on states to do more routine food inspection work could lead to better food safety,” said Thomas Gremillion, director of Food Policy at the Consumer Federation of America. But, doing so would take time and resources, according to Gremillion.
“So far, this Administration has acted with reckless disregard for how its policies will affect the detection and prevention of foodborne illness, and any plans to replace federal food inspectors with some other workforce deserve suspicion,” he said.
