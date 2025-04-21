Budgetary plans for the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reportedly may end most routine food safety inspections. However, the agency has denied these reports.

According to CBS News, multiple sources have told the media outlet that the latest planned moves, although not finalized, would result in food safety inspections being outsourced to state and local authorities. Congressional action may be necessary to fully fund any planned changes.

“The claim that the FDA is suspending routine food safety inspections is false. FDA is actively working to ensure continuity of operations during the reorganization period and remains committed to ensuring critical programs and inspections continue,” a spokesperson for the agency said in a written statement.

Food Safety Magazine reported that the FDA may also be suspending its quality control program for its food testing laboratories, and its testing for highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1 in dairy and pet foods.

The media outlet stated that documents seen by Inside Health Policy , about the preliminary White House budget, indicate that the Trump administration may propose $6.5 billion in funding for the FDA in Fiscal Year (FY) 2026. That amounts to a 17% budget cut compared to fiscal year 2023. However, former President Biden’s the Trump administration may propose $6.5 billion in funding for the FDA in Fiscal Year (FY) 2026. That amounts to a 17% budget cut compared to fiscal year 2023. However, former President Biden’s budget request for the FDA in FY 2025 was $7.2 billion, representing a 7.4% increase of $495 million over FY 2023 and $153 million over FY 2024. Former FDA Deputy Commissioner for Human Foods Jim Jones’ request for $15 million in additional funding to support the agency’s Human Foods Program priorities for FY 2025 was not granted. The draft budget documents propose to make the reduced $6.5 billion possible by “expanding the current state contracts for the routine food facility inspections program to cover 100 percent of all routine foods.”