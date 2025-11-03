FDA Recalls Blood Pressure Medication Over Cancer Risk

The FDA has recalled more than 500,000 bottles of blood pressure medication due to high levels of cancer-causing chemicals.

Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, based in Parsippany, New Jersey, issued a voluntary recall on Oct. 7 for approximately 580,000 bottles of prazosin hydrochloride capsules: 181,659 1 mg bottles, 291,512 2 mg bottles, and 107,673 5 mg bottles. The bottles may contain up to 1,000 capsules each. The FDA recalled the product on Oct. 24, stating that the capsules may contain nitrosamine impurities, specifically “N-nitroso Prazosin Impurity C,” which pose serious health risks.

The FDA classified the recall as Class II. The agency describes a Class II risk as “a situation in which use of, or exposure to, a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.”

The FDA approved the drug for high blood pressure treatment. However, it is occasionally prescribed to help manage symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), especially for patients who experience nightmares and sleep issues. The medication works by relaxing blood vessels, improving blood flow, and lowering blood pressure. According to Scientific American, nearly 20% of veterans treated through Veterans Affairs (VA) take Prazosin.

In 2022, Pfizer voluntarily recalled some of its blood pressure medications, including the brand-name Accuretic and two related generic versions, due to the presence of a nitrosamine impurity called N-nitroso-quinapril.

High blood pressure is defined as a systolic blood pressure greater than 130 mm Hg and a diastolic blood pressure greater than 80 mm Hg. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), nearly half of U.S. adults (48%) have high blood pressure or are taking blood pressure medication for other conditions.

Neither Teva nor the FDA has issued specific instructions on what to do with the recalled medication. However, GoodRx recommends that people check their medication’s lot number, and if it is listed in the recall, contact the pharmacy and the prescriber immediately.

RELATED CONTENT: Red Bull May Give You More Than Just Wings