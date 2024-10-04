Women by Mitti Hicks Fearing Backlash Over Kamala Harris Presidency, Some Black Women Prepare To Leave America Founded in 2020 by Roshida Dowe and Stephanie Perry, ExodUS Summit was launched in response to Black women feeling unsafe and exhausted in the United States and wanting to spend significant time abroad.







As the nation prepares for what could be a historic presidential election if Vice President Kamala Harris is elected president, one organization is already helping Black women leave America.

The Black women behind ExodUS Summit say some Black women are preparing for a potential surge in racism, similar to the backlash and fallout from former President Barack Obama’s tenure, and it’s driving their decision to leave America.

ExodUS Summit, with its event ExodUS Summit 2024, is helping Black women make the move by providing tools and strategies for an exit abroad.

Founded in 2020 by Roshida Dowe and Stephanie Perry, ExodUS Summit was launched in response to Black women feeling unsafe and exhausted in the United States and want to spend significant time abroad. Dowe and Perry partner with other experts and organizations to host virtual and live events and workshops to show Black women that they can move abroad.

Since 2020, the ExodUS Summit has helped hundreds of Black women leave the United States for sabbaticals, long-term travel, and even permanent relocation. The co-founders are hosting the fifth annual ExodUS Summit 2024 from October 11 through the 14.

“We’re witnessing a shift. Black women are no longer accepting exhaustion, lack of safety, and the overwhelming stress of a hostile environment as the norm. They are prioritizing joy, peace, and freedom, and ExodUS Summit is a critical part of this movement,” said Stephanie Perry, co-founder of ExodUS Summit.

This year’s speakers will focus on such topics as finances, health care abroad, schooling children overseas, strategies for a successful move, and preparing aging parents for a move abroad.

“We’re incredibly proud to help usher Black women and their families toward a path of liberation through relocation. The connections made during the ExodUS Summit are real and powerful. It’s more than just a virtual event. It’s a sisterhood. By stepping out of struggle, our attendees open themselves to a world of new possibilities,” Perry said.