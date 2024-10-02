Entrepreneurship by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Summer Walker Wants Folks To ‘Buy Black Women’s Sh-t’ To Support Businesses In Atlanta Summer Walker is doing her part







Summer Walker relaunched her “Buy Black Women’s Sh-t” initiative to support some Black women-owned businesses in her hometown of Atlanta. The charitable effort coincided with the anniversary of her “Last Day Of Summer” mixtape, released in 2018.

As Walker celebrated the anniversary of her debut mixtape Sept. 22, she sought to do more than just honor her first project. On the official last day of summer, the singer also held a re-release of “Buy Black Women’s Sh*t.” The online marketplace encouraged fans to buy self-care products from Black women entrepreneurs in Atlanta.

From The Lash Vault and Atlanta Curves, these businesses offered products that catered to one’s holistic needs, as well as communal and beauty. The charitable arm of Walker’s Atlanta-based label, deemed LVRN Cares, helped promote the businesses spotlighted by the R&B songstress.

To help out the purchasing, fans received exclusive deals and discounts, as well as products to try out from the local businesses involved. A directory of the over 100 companies will be available on her website through the next year.

Walker’s own big break stemmed from her EP’s release. The project included her multi-platinum single “Girls Need Love,” whose remix featured a Drake verse. Since then, Walker has released two full-length albums, and earned a Grammy nomination for Best R&B album. Now, she reigns as a prominent name in the genre.

Walker’s mission to support Black women entrepreneurs also comes at a time where resources benefiting them are at risk. Although women founded 68% of Black-owned microbusinesses in the U.S., funding opportunities geared toward them have faced legal action for their efforts. The Fearless Fund, a venture capital firm that prioritized helping Black women in businesses, was forced to stop allocating grants due to alleged discrimination.

Despite these obstacles, Black women entrepreneurs continue to break barriers in this field. Moreover, Walker aims to do her part by ensuring customers know and support their businesses.



