Fearless Fund Invests in LS Cream, the First Black-Owned Cream Liqueur

Fearless Fund, the premier venture capital fund dedicated to supporting women of color entrepreneurs, is proud to announce its latest investment in LS Cream, a revolutionary cream liqueur that is set to shake up the wine and spirits industry.

Inspired by the traditional Haitian drink known as cremas, LS Cream Liqueur is on a mission to introduce a new generation of drinkers to the luxury and versatility of cream liqueurs. The brand’s founders, Myriam Jean-Baptiste and Stevens Charles are both of Haitian descent and are passionate about staying true to their heritage while creating a product that can be enjoyed year-round.

“The wine and spirits industries are overwhelmingly male-dominated, and women of color’s stories and legacies are significantly underrepresented,” says Jean-Baptiste. “Fearless Fund’s investment in LS Cream will allow us to scale our business and increase our distribution footprint in the US while expanding our presence in our current markets.”

Arian Simone, Co-Founder of Fearless Fund, says that partnering with LS Cream is a natural fit for the organization’s mission. “We are always looking for trailblazing women of color who are pushing the boundaries in their respective fields, and LS Cream is a perfect example of that,” says Simone. “After many taste tests from our team and personal contacts, everyone agrees that LS Cream is a delicious and transformative product that is sure to become a staple in the wine and spirits industry.”

LS Cream Liqueur is an award-winning cordial made from a rich blend of fresh cream, neutral grain spirits, coconut, vanilla, cinnamon, and nutmeg. It is gluten-free, low in lactose, and made with all-natural ingredients. The brand’s luxurious bottle design is a nod to its exotic heritage and is sure to catch the eye of anyone looking for a premium alternative in the cream liqueur category.

This news first appeared on prnewswire.com.