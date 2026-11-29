Photo by cottonbro studio: https://www.pexels.com/photo/pregnant-woman-drinking-milk-5853820/ News by Selena Hill Federal Appeals Court Deads The Pregnant Workers Fairness Act A 5th Circuit ruling threatens federal protections requiring employers to accommodate pregnant workers' needs, potentially affecting millions of working women and their families.







A federal appeals court has struck down a landmark workplace protection law for pregnant employees, raising new concerns about job security, economic stability, and workplace equality for women across the country.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued a 9-8 decision declaring the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act (PWFA) unconstitutional, arguing that Congress violated constitutional requirements when it passed the legislation in 2022. The ruling has direct implications for Texas and threatens protections in Louisiana and Mississippi, which also fall under the court’s jurisdiction, according to The Associated Press.

The decision centers on how Congress approved the legislation. The House passed the measure as part of a $1.7 trillion government spending package in December 2022, using pandemic-era rules that let lawmakers cast proxy votes rather than attend proceedings in person. The appeals court determined that the process violated the Constitution’s Quorum Clause, which requires lawmakers to be present when Congress conducts official business. The majority argued that proxy voting does not satisfy those requirements.

The court’s November 2026 decision upheld an injunction preventing the federal government from enforcing the PWFA against Texas. Advocates say the decision also invalidates the law across the 5th Circuit’s jurisdiction, potentially leaving pregnant workers in three states facing uncertainty about their workplace protections.

The PWFA was designed to strengthen protections for pregnant employees by requiring covered employers to provide reasonable accommodations for pregnancy-related limitations. Those adjustments can include additional breaks, time off for medical appointments, temporary schedule changes, and exemptions from heavy lifting. For working women, those protections can make a significant difference in maintaining employment and income during pregnancy. The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission explains that the law covers limitations related to pregnancy, childbirth, and associated medical conditions, unless an accommodation would create an undue hardship for an employer.

Advocates behind the legislation are pushing back against the court’s decision. A Better Balance, the organization that helped spearhead the law’s passage, said the ruling would likely be appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court. Meanwhile, Inimai Chettiar, the group’s president, called the decision “legally unsound and short-sighted.”

“The 5th Circuit has put the health, livelihoods, and economic security of millions of American women and their families at risk,” Chettiar said in a statement, according to The Associated Press.

The legal dispute began in 2023, when Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit challenging the law’s constitutionality. A federal judge sided with Texas in 2024, blocking enforcement of the PWFA for Texas state employees. In 2025, a three-judge panel of the 5th Circuit reversed that outcome, concluding that Congress properly used its pandemic-era voting procedures. The full appeals court subsequently reconsidered the case, resulting in the latest decision.

Eight judges dissented, arguing that the law was properly enacted and noting that no member of Congress objected to the quorum when the spending package passed. The dissent also questioned Texas’ effort to challenge the worker protections while accepting most of the federal funding included in the same legislation.

For now, the decision has placed a significant workplace protection in jeopardy and renewed questions about the legal safeguards available to pregnant employees.

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