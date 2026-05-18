Women by Selena Hill Experts Say The ‘Sticky Floor’ Phenomenon Is Trapping Women In Low-Wage Jobs For decades, conversations about workplace inequality have centered around the “glass ceiling.”







For decades, conversations about workplace inequality have centered around the “glass ceiling,” the invisible barrier preventing women from rising into executive leadership roles. However, some experts say another issue may be impacting far more women across the country: the “sticky floor.”

The Economic Metrics of Inequality

According to a new report published by Fast Company, the “sticky floor” describes the systemic forces that keep women concentrated in low-paying, low-mobility jobs with little opportunity for advancement. The report argues that while highly educated women have made gains in corporate leadership and boardrooms, millions of working-class women without college degrees — especially Black and Hispanic women — remain locked in underpaid industries such as healthcare support, hospitality, retail, administrative work, and caregiving.

A Structural Trap

“The sticky floor is a structural trap,” writes Laetitia Vitaud in the article, pointing to the ways sexism, caregiving responsibilities, and age discrimination compound over time for women workers. Unlike the glass ceiling, the sticky floor highlights the obstacles women face at the bottom and middle levels of the workforce. Researchers say these barriers often begin early in women’s careers and intensify with age. The report also noted that women between 45 and 65 are especially vulnerable as they juggle caregiving responsibilities for aging parents, spouses, grandchildren, and adult children while also facing financial instability and retirement gaps.

The Corporate Reality

The conversation comes amid broader concerns about gender equity in corporate America. A recent Reuters analysis found that women still hold only about 11% of CEO positions among Fortune 500 companies despite years of diversity initiatives. Meanwhile, studies continue to show that women of color face steeper barriers to advancement. Advocates say the issue underscores the need for stronger workplace protections, affordable childcare, equitable pay structures, and greater investment in industries dominated by women workers.

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