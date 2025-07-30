News by Kandiss Edwards Federal Employees Now Free To Pray And Preach In The Office Federal employees are now allowed to engage in religious-based practices at work, according to a memo from the Office of Personnel Management (OPM).







That includes displaying religious paraphernalia, preaching faith-based beliefs, and sharing personal religious views. Religious observers will have the right to engage so long as it’s not disruptive or coercive.

“Federal employees should never have to choose between their faith and their career,” OPM Director Scott Kupor wrote in a July 28 statement.

The memo stresses support for religious expression. The stated goal is to create a more inclusive workplace for people of all faiths. The new policy adds to previous guidance, which supports other religious accommodations. This includes scheduling or working remotely for religious purposes such as prayer, fasting, or Sabbath observance.

Under the new rules, employees can encourage colleagues, including managers, to join their religious gatherings or faith discussions. The recruitment of participants in religious practice is allowed as long as personal autonomy is respected. If any employee expresses resistance toward invitations, all recruitment efforts must cease.

Agencies are barred from disciplining workers who decline. Public-facing personnel, like park rangers or VA doctors, may also verbally share their faith. For example, a ranger may pray with tour groups, or a doctor may do so with a consenting patient.

Religious rights advocates are celebrating the memo as a restoration of First Amendment protections. Critics caution it could exert pressure on employees to conform, potentially affecting career advancement.

“If your supervisor decides to make it clear you should accept a weaponized version of the gospel,” said Mikey Weinstein of the Military Religious Freedom Foundation told Politico, “What do you think your chances are for advancement?”

Advocates expect the memo to be quickly adopted by agencies, though how it balances operational efficiency and personal protections remains to be seen.

