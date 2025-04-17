Politics by Mitti Hicks Federal Judge Finds Probable Cause To Hold Trump Administration in Contempt Over Deportation U.S. District Judge James Boasberg says he can hold officials in attempt for “willful disregard” of his order to stop transferring deportees to El Salvador to the notorious maximum security prison.







In the latest battle between the Trump administration and the judicial system, a federal judge said he has found probable cause to hold Trump administration officials in criminal contempt. U.S. District Judge James Boasberg says he can hold officials in contempt for “willful disregard” of his order to stop transferring deportees to El Salvador to the notorious maximum security prison.

Last month, Judge Boasberg, an Obama appointee, found that the government rushed to fly two planes carrying hundreds of passengers to the Salvadoran prison just hours after he barred the government from doing so, Politico reported.

“The Court ultimately determines that the Government’s actions on that day demonstrate a willful disregard for its Order, sufficient for the Court to conclude that probable cause exists to find the Government in criminal contempt,” Boasberg wrote in a 46-page decision.

Boasberg said the Trump administration stonedwalled and refused to provide the court information during hearings after his initial order. However, officials from the Trump administration invoked the Alien Enemies Act to carry out the rushed deportations and argued that divulging into details would jeopardize state secrets.

“The Constitution does not tolerate willful disobedience of judicial orders — especially by officials of a coordinate branch who have sworn an oath to uphold it,” he added.

The Trump Administration Tests Court’s Limits

The latest ruling from Boasberg comes as the Trump administration continues to test how far it can push the limit with court orders.

Boasberg did not identify specific officials he might refer for criminal prosecution. Criminal contempt can be punished by fines or imprisonment.

All of this comes amid what has become one of the highest profile immigration case involving a Maryland man who was wrongly deported to El Salvador. The Trump administration says it has no plans of returning Kilmar Abrego Garcia, despite a federal judge’s order to bring him back.

