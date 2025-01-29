Politics by Mitti Hicks Federal Judge Temporarily Blocks Trump’s Funding Freeze At least 22 Democratic attorneys general filed a lawsuit seeking to block the federal funding freeze.







A federal judge has temporarily blocked President Donald Trump’s freeze on federal funding.

The order comes after the Trump administration sent a memo on Jan. 27, ordering federal agencies to pause federal financial assistance, which would let the Trump administration review if the aid was consistent with his policies.

But chaos immediately broke out. States, schools, and health organizations confused. Experts warned the funding freeze could affect trillions of dollars Congress already approved. While the memo explicitly stated that Medicare and Social Security benefits would not be affected, many states reported these benefits were.

U.S. District Judge Loren L. AliKhan temporarily blocked the funding freeze minutes before it was scheduled to take effect at 5 p.m. ET Tuesday.

According to the Associated Press, the judge’s decision comes after a lawsuit was filed by nonprofit groups that receive the federal money. Alikahn issued a temporary administrative stay until Monday afternoon.

At least 22 Democratic attorneys generals from dozens of states filed a lawsuit seeking to block the federal funding freeze.

As organizations nationwide grapple with navigating the looming freeze, Democrats argue the president has no right to stop spending appropriated by Congress.

“There is no question this policy is reckless, dangerous, illegal, and unconstitutional,” said New York Attorney General Letitia James.

“Trump’s actions would wreak havoc in red and blue communities everywhere,” said Senator Patty Murray of Washington, the top Democrat on the Senate Appropriations Committee. “We are talking about our small towns, cities, and school districts.”

Meals on Wheels, an organization that receives federal money to deliver food to senior citizens, is worried about being cut off.

“The lack of clarity and uncertainty right now is creating chaos,” Jenny Young, spokesperson for the organization, told the AP. “Seniors may panic not knowing where their next meals will come from.”

The Trump administration wants agencies to complete a “comprehensive analysis of all their federal assistance programs.” Doing so ensures that “programs, projects, and activities” comply with the President’s executive orders.

“The use of federal resources to advance Marxist equity, transgenderism, and green new deal social engineering policies is a waste of taxpayer dollars that does not improve the day-to-day lives of those we serve,” Matthew Vaeth, the acting director of the Office of Management and Budget, said in a memo.

