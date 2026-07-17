(Photo: gopixa/Getty Images) News by Sidnee Michelle Sen. Raphael Warnock Gets Law Passed, Limiting Private Equity Purchase Of Excess Single-Family Homes The law prohibits private equity firms that own 350 or more existing single-family homes from purchasing additional existing houses.







Large private equity firms will no longer be able to expand their portfolios of existing single-family homes under a new federal law aimed at easing competition in the housing market for prospective homebuyers, CBS News reports.

The measure, led by U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., became law July 11, as part of the bipartisan 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act. The legislation took effect after President Donald Trump allowed the bill to become law without his signature, a process permitted under the Constitution when a president takes no action during the allotted review period while Congress remains in session.

The law prohibits private equity firms that own 350 or more existing single-family homes from purchasing additional existing houses. Companies found in violation may face civil penalties of at least $1 million or three times the value of the home purchased, whichever is greater.

Newly constructed homes are generally exempt from the restriction. Warnock said the legislation is intended to help families compete in a housing market where institutional investors have increasingly acquired residential properties.

“I hear from Georgians across the state who have been clamoring for action from Washington on the affordable housing crisis, and this legislation is proof that when we center the people instead of the politics, we can get good policy done,” Warnock said in a statement.

The issue has been especially pronounced in metro Atlanta, where institutional investors collectively own more than 72,000 single-family rental homes, according to the outlet. Analysts say the growing presence of large investment firms has intensified competition for existing homes, particularly affecting first-time buyers who often cannot match all-cash offers.

In addition to the restrictions on corporate home purchases, the broader housing package includes provisions designed to expand the nation’s housing supply. Those measures encourage local housing development, support factory-built housing, promote the redevelopment of underused commercial properties into residential units, and strengthen housing initiatives for veterans.

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