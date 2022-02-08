FedEx Launches HBCU Student Ambassador Program

FedEx is partnering with HBCU schools for the HBCU Student Ambassador Program, which will provide career-readiness skills and expand the company’s diversity pipeline.

HBCU school presidents, student program participants, and FedEx executives celebrated the New York Stock Exchange announcement on the first day of Black History Month.

The program will officially kick off this year, and student participants will be selected based on their career aspirations in areas such as e-commerce, sustainability, tech, logistics, marketing communications, sales, data analytics, and operations.

According to a FedEx release, eight HBCUs, Jackson State University, Tennessee State University, LeMoyne-Owen College, Mississippi Valley State University, Lane College, Paul Quinn College, Miles College, and Fayetteville State University, will participate in the program. Each school will select two students for 16 students who will be part of the inaugural class.

“We are excited about the FedEx-HBCU Student Ambassador Program because it is imperative that we continue to create a diverse pipeline because investing in people makes us stronger. We are encouraging their input, so that we, too, can learn and grow through this process,” said Jenny Robertson, senior vice president of Integrated Marketing and Communications at FedEx.

All eight schools are located within a short distance of a FedEx operation or processing facility. The short distance will allow more opportunities for students to engage with team members and learn more about FedEx’s business operations.

Judy Edge, the corporate vice president of human resources at FedEx, said the program would help tomorrow’s leaders whether they become part of FedEx or move on to something else.

“The FedEx-HBCU Student Ambassador program will continue to strengthen our important relationships with HBCUs across the country,” Edge said in a FedEx release. “We’re preparing tomorrow’s leaders, and the students we reach through this program will gain valuable practical experience that will help prepare them to enter the workforce. It will also help us to continue to bring diverse talent into our pipeline at FedEx.”