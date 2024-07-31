Manage Your Emotions As Election Season Gets Intense

Originally Published Oct. 27, 2020.

We all have a range of emotions around the upcoming U.S. presidential election. While election anxiety is high for many people, maintaining a respectful working environment for all is important for our working relationships. Here are a few ways to help manage your emotions and maintain peace this election season.

Election Anxiety: Maintaining working relationships

See the humanity in the other person.

This is really hard when you don’t believe that others see the humanity in you. Though challenging, it is necessary to maintain a working relationship.

Focus on commonalities.

We all want the same thing in life. Whether it’s a good education for our children, the ability to care for aging parents, or living in a safe environment, we all share basic common needs and desires.

Focus on the work.

When it comes to politics, opinions generally do not change, and people don’t switch sides after a conversation about why their candidate is the right one. For the good of your working relationship, focus on the actual task at hand and what is needed to successfully accomplish it. Save political conversations for personal time.

Election Anxiety: Managing your emotions

Acknowledge your emotions and reactions.

Ignoring or numbing emotions doesn’t make them disappear. It actually causes more stress for you, your body, and your relationships. Take the time to check in with yourself and your body to understand how you are feeling. Are you anxious, sad, fearful, excited, curious?

Express your emotions.

Write in a journal, talk to a friend, or join a group to share your emotions and thoughts about the upcoming election.

Set boundaries.

Talk of the election is everywhere and can be overwhelming. Consider setting time limits on how much media and social media you consume daily. Give yourself permission not to engage in conversations with friends, family, and co-workers about the upcoming election.

RELATED CONTENT: Kamala Harris Calls Donald Trump Out For Trying To ‘Duck Out’ Of Presidential Debate