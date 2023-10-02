Fenty Beauty Arrives In Target Stores, Includes Best-Sellers As Gift Sets

Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty is valued at over $1 billion, and now fans of the inclusive cosmetics brand will have even more access to its products through its official launch in Target stores.

On Sunday, October 1, a unique line of Fenty Beauty products made its way to Ulta Beauty at Target, including some of the brand’s top-selling must-haves, as well as gift sets – aptly titled Fenty Snackz – that were custom curated for the store’s shoppers.

“The goal has always been to bring Fenty Beauty to as many people as possible,” said Rihanna. “I’m excited to introduce the Fenty Snackz and give Ulta Beauty at Target guests a new way to experience our brand.”

Customers can take home favorites like the Hella Thicc Volumizing Mascara and Invisimatte Instant Setting + Blotting Powder in full size or opt to try out some of the brand’s marquee items in mini size before making the leap.

Fenty joins other celebrity brands like PATTERN by Tracee Ellis Ross and Ariana Grande perfume in Ulta’s partnership with the retailer.

“For two years, Ulta Beauty at Target has offered the makeup, skincare and hair care brands our guests love, and we are thrilled to add the beloved Fenty Beauty brand,” said Jill Sando, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer for Target.

“Our curated assortment — including Fenty’s best-selling products, as well as new mini sizes and sets, will spark discovery and deliver affordable joy to our guests.”

In recent years, Target has been one of the industry’s leaders in providing Black-owned brands with the exposure and shelf space they need to truly have sustained growth in the marketplace.

In 2021, the company pledged to spend $2 billion with Black-owned businesses by 2025. Today, more than 100 Black-owned brands are represented across multiple categories on Target’s shelves. In 2022, the company reported a 65% increase in Black-owned beauty brands, making them an industry leader in beauty.

