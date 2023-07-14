Rihanna Is Still The Face Of Savage X Fenty Despite No Longer Being CEO

The Bad Gal RiRi is still giving body, with a belly bump, in her latest posts to her over 150 million followers on Instagram. However, the scantily clad pics were not just for show, but for Savage X Fenty, the athleisure and lingerie brand Rihanna founded and recently stepped down from.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

The soon-to-be mother of two donned a sheer red set of women’s intimates with an array of fabrics in the background, calling the collection her “new fav’s.” Although her departure as CEO shocked the retail community, it is clear that the entrepreneur is still running some elements from behind the scenes and in front of the camera, especially in the marketing and branding department.

Rihanna’s continued position as the face of the brand marks her evolving role within Savage X Fenty. While initially stepping down in order to make more time in her busy schedule for her growing family, her strong support of her company remains.

The brand is one of her two lucrative businesses that catapulted her to billionaire status, alongside her highly-profitable Fenty Beauty, with subsidiary Fenty Skin. The 35-year-old is still the CEO of the beauty and skincare companies in her portfolio.

In regards to fans’ ever-present questions about new music, Rihanna insisted that its still coming, but with another baby well on its way, it is safe to say that a single won’t be the next thing she drops.

In the meantime, Rihanna is basking in the sun while embarking on her new role as a mother of multiple children, shared with partner and fellow musician-entrepreneur A$AP Rocky. Prior to her Savage X Fenty shout-out, she shared an adorable photo on July 3 of her son and his father while on a family vacation in her home country of Barbados.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

Rihanna and her “Bajan boyz” are living their best life as they await the arrival of the latest addition to the family.

RELATED CONTENT: Rihanna Exits Her CEO Phase To Prep For New Role As Mother Of 2