Fetty Wap Gets Strict Probation Guidelines After His 6-Year Sentence

Rapper Fetty Wap has recently started his prison term. Now, according to TMZ Hip Hop, he has to hand over his financial records once he is released.

The New Jersey recording artist pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine. He was given a six-year sentence. Upon his release he must complete five years of supervision.

TMZ has obtained documents stating that the “Trap Queen” rapper will have to fully disclose his financial records as well as his yearly income tax returns to the U.S. Probation Department. He will also have to submit his DNA to officials.

He also won’t be able to open any new financial accounts without getting prior approval from the government. The condition also states that he will have to submit virtually everything he owns so that the feds can search whenever there’s a reasonable suspicion he’s violated any terms of supervised release.

In 2022 Fetty Wap, nee Willie Maxwell II, admitted in court he was involved in an interstate, multimillion-dollar drug trafficking scheme. Before pleading guilty he was facing a minimum of five years in prison for his role with the possibility of being imprisoned for a maximum of 40 years.

The “My Way” rapper/singer was arrested at Citi Field in Queens, New York, in October 2021 on a two-count federal indictment for his alleged role in a bicoastal drug ring based out of Long Island, Page Six reported .Authorities said he was indicted with five other men on firearms charges in connection to the ring. Those taken into custody included Anthony Cyntje, a New Jersey corrections officer, and his brother, Robert Leonardi.Fetty Wap had three top 10 records when his 2015 debut album: “Trap Queen,” “My Way,” and “679.” “Trap Queen” went on to be certified diamond, selling 13 million units.