Financial Dominatrix Built A Business Demanding Money From Predominantly White Submissives

Meet Mistress Marley, the Brooklyn-based dominatrix reshaping the industry and making bank by demanding money from mostly white submissive men.

Marley considers herself a “financial dominatrix,” one who can receive money from willful men without any sex or nudity being involved, BK Mag reports. She went viral when she introduced herself at North Carolina Central University’s homecoming in 2019.

Marley stole the show when she showed up with an older white male on a leash at her alma mater.

“A lot of people were doubling back,” she recalled. “My best friends were loving it. They were taking pictures and stuff.”

“But the funny thing is, the video that went viral, I didn’t even know it was being taken of me until I logged onto Twitter and saw it the next day.”

After videos of her made rounds on Twitter, Marley would respond to some critics and clarify her submissive’s role.

“That’s not my sugar daddy, it’s my sub lol he pays for me to control him,” she explained in one tweet.

The tweet summed up how Marley makes a living. She can demand submissive men, or “subs” as she calls them, to give her money to control them. For the leash session at her HBCU alma mater, Marley made $800 to walk the man on a leash for two hours!

Anyone who knows the first thing about dominatrix culture knows that it consists primarily of people who enjoy being told what to do or controlled. With it being a new age where social media and apps rule the world, Marley can get willful men to send her money with little to no contact.

Marley’s subs get turned on by sending her the money she demands. And yes, most of her clients are white men.

She’s made bank walking men on leashes in public, letting them kiss her feet, or walking them to an ATM to demand cash in person.

“So, it’s pretty much a form of humiliation where you have these submissive people, whether they’re men or women — more so men — that just want to give their money away, and they get off by doing that,” she explained.

“It’s my job to take that money from them.”

Marley can make $400 an hour letting men rub her feet, $800 an hour spanking her submissives, or $500 an hour watching a man dress up like a woman and verbally berating him. Her business has gotten so lucrative that Marley now co-owns her a dungeon in East New York, Brooklyn.

Marley enjoys the power she feels being in control of her submissives.

“I enjoy being in control and I love the feeling of the pampering,” she said.

“Even when I do physical in-person sessions, just the feeling of walking into the dungeon because I also co-own a dungeon in Brooklyn.”

“Just walking in a room and just seeing them cower under me or be on their knees or just want to just do anything they can for me in that moment, it’s powerful and it’s a great feeling,” she added.