Rapper Finesse2tymes Vows To Bail One Person Out of Jail On Each Stop of His Tour

Finesse2tymes is utilizing his time on tour in a good way.

The Memphis native announced on an Instagram Story that he hopes to bail one person out of jail in each city of his tour stop, The Breakfast Club reports. Using the video from his hit single, “Can’t Go To Jail,” Finesse told his 1 million followers that he wants to help with posting bail during the remainder of his “Larger Than Life Tour,” which kicked off on Sept. 7 in Birmingham, Alabama.

The 31-year-old is no stranger to legal troubles. Recently, a warrant was issued by the Houston Police Department to arrest the rapper for allegedly stealing a rental car, according to ABC 13. Finesse is being charged with theft between $30,000 and $150,000, classified as a felony. Rented on Feb. 28, 2023, from an Enterprise location, the vehicle was due back 10 days later, but after the car wasn’t returned by April 24, it was listed as stolen.

Authorities found the vehicle outside a recording studio on April 25 with a woman getting into it and driving away. When the police pulled the woman over, they asked how she got the car. She admitted she “got the keys from her boss, who she only knows as “Finesse2Tymes.” The unidentified woman told police she was hired by the rapper and was using the car to run his errands.

Finesse has yet to be charged in the case.

Since then, he recently posted pictures of himself in the back of a cop car, claiming he was picked up for a warrant dating back to 2018. “These folks won’t let me be great, just came lock me up for a warrant in 2018. I’ll be back yaw” he wrote in an Instagram Story. “What don’t break n***a make a n***a. I’m outnumbered I gotta against the feds and the opps.”

