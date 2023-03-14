Family of Victim Killed in Stampede At GloRilla and Finesse2tymes Concert Plans to Sue

The family of one of the three victims killed during the stampede at Sunday’s GloRilla and Finesse2tymes’ Rochester, New York, concert plans to take legal action.

Brandy Miller, 35, of Rochester died after being trampled to death following a GloRilla and Finesse2tymes concert at the Main Street Armory in Rochester, the Democrat & Chronicle reported. Her death came hours after Rhondesia Belton, 33, of Buffalo, succumbed from her injuries.

Aisha Stephens of Syracuse, NY, was first listed in critical condition and later died. Rochester Police Chief David Smith said the fatalities were a result of a crowd surge caused by pushing toward the exits after they thought they heard gunshots.

Now, in the wake of Miller’s death, her sister Michelle announced her family’s plans to sue GloRilla and Finesse2tymes, plus the concert promoters, and Main Street Armory, TMZ reported. The sister said the family has talked with different “high-profile” lawyers because they have “no plans to back down.”

The family also said Miller’s organs were donated and saved four lives.

“My sister is a Black, strong, African American hero today in her death she still stands a hero,” Michelle said.

Glo and Finesse were not present at the time of the stampede and aren’t listed in any criminal investigations. Both artists released statements regarding the incident.

“I am devastated & heartbroken over the tragic deaths that happened after Sunday’s show,” GloRilla tweeted last week.

“My fans mean the world to me praying for their families & for a speedy recovery of everyone affected.”

“As far as the situation in New York, condolences to the family and the people who was injured. That’s what I wanted to say,” Finesse said.

“I think it was a situation where someone fell, and people started running, things got out of control and innocent people got hurt. But it wasn’t nothing violent going on. It’s just the internet.”