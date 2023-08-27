Black-Owned Bail Bonds Company Utilized By Trump Defendants

The Black woman CEO of an Atlanta-based bail bonding company was shocked to find out her latest clients were part of a nationally recognized case. Jennifer Greene’s business, Free at Last Bail Bonds, would be utilized to facilitate the bail outs of the people involved in the Trump indictment in Fulton County, Georgia.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution confirmed that the Black-owned business’ services would be acquired by three of those currently being charged in the Trump case. Former President Trump was indicted on Aug.14 for attempting to overthrow the election results in Florida, and individuals also involved in the campaign’s alleged actions were also charged.

While keeping her political beliefs as confidential as the clientele she is servicing, Greene told the AJC that she wants the opportunity to shed light on why businesses like hers are vital.

“The majority of our clientele, unlike Trump cohorts, they don’t have $10,000 just sitting around to get out of jail,” stated the business owner. “So going through a bonding company, you’re able to finance your bail premium.”

While Greene’s latest batch of Trump-affiliated clients need less help securing the funding needed to be released from their cells, it is important to her that she remains dedicated to providing the same quality of services to them as she would on a normal basis.

The history of Free At Last goes back generations, as Greene’s mother started the business, developing a relationship with the Fulton County Jail, leading to members of the Trump case to entrust their bail needs with the company. With eight locations all across and beyond Metro Atlanta, the success of her company is evident throughout the state. However, Greene’s next feat is ensuring that her high-profile clients show up to their court dates to ensure the full payment does not have to be made.

“My counterparts may not understand why I’m doing this, ” expressed Greene. “I mean, the people who believe that Trump and his cohorts are guilty. But that’s not my job. Our job is to ensure that you get back home to your family and you continue with your life so that you can have a livelihood that doesn’t lead you to a life of crime.”

Whether or not Greene’s mission will be fulfilled with this unique set of clients, however, remains in question.

