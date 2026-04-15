News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Former Michigan Football Coach Sherrone Moore Receives Probation In Staffer Case Moore received the sentence after accepting a plea deal for lesser charges.







Sherrone Moore, the former head football coach at the University of Michigan, has been sentenced to 18 months of probation over an incident with a female staffer.

Moore will also have to pay a $1,000 fine.

Moore allegedly went to confront the staffer, Paige Shiver, at her apartment in December, inciting the incident. He did so shortly after Michigan fired him over his exposed relationship with Shiver.

According to Pro Football Talk, the 40-year-old coach allegedly blamed Shiver for his firing and threatened to kill himself with butter knives. Moore originally faced felony charges for home invasion, stalking, and other charges.

He accepted a plea deal in March, resulting in lesser misdemeanor charges. These included trespassing and malicious use of a telecommunications device, for which he received a probation sentence. He appeared at the April 14 sentencing with his wife, Kelli, by his side.

“I don’t believe, when I look at the entirety of this situation, that incarceration should be appropriate,” stated District Court Judge Cedric Simpson during the hearing in Washtenaw County Court. “I warn you, Mr. Moore, should there be a violation, all bets are off…I don’t like sending people to jail, but I don’t have a problem doing it.”

Simpson acknowledged the situation as intense for both parties, prompting him to show mercy toward Moore by imposing a lighter sentence.

“Frankly, Mr. Moore, you had no right to do what you did,” Simpson added. “I know she was placed in fear. It was a traumatic experience for you. It was certainly a traumatic experience for her, but you had no right to spread your pain to her.”

Per the stipulations of his probation, Moore must abstain from drugs and alcohol and have no weapons under his possession. He cannot contact Shiver under any circumstances and must begin counseling.

Shiver expressed her disappointment with the sentence, as detailed by ESPN.

In her own statement via lawyers, she claimed that Moore’s sentence “does not reflect the harm done to me.”

The judge noted how Moore’s wife played a crucial role in sparing her husband from a stint in jail by supporting her husband throughout.

In his own response before the Judge’s decision, Moore also thanked his wife for “her support and strength to stand by me,” before telling Simpson that he took the matter “very seriously.” His attorney, Ellen Michaels, also shared that he has begun therapy while recommitting his life to his family.

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