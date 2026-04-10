Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Floyd Mayweather Hit With $7.3 Million Tax Lien Floyd Mayweather Jr. has been hit with a $7.3 million tax lien, adding to reports of mounting financial troubles.







Floyd Mayweather Jr. has been targeted by the Internal Revenue Service, with the undefeated boxing champion recently being hit with a $7.3 million tax lien.

On April 9, reports surfaced that the IRS filed a $7.3 million lien against the famed boxer and entrepreneur for unpaid taxes in 2018 and 2023, according to Business Insider. The lien, filed last month in Las Vegas, shows the balance as unpaid as of March 2026.

While Floyd Mayweather Jr. has not publicly responded to the lien, it adds to reports of mounting financial troubles, including foreclosures on two commercial properties and the risk of losing a Las Vegas building that houses his strip club due to unpaid taxes. He has also faced lawsuits alleging unpaid bills for luxury items like watches and jewelry. He has sold assets, including his private jet “Air Mayweather” and mansions in Beverly Hills and Miami, to real estate partners.

Mayweather Jr. appears to be working to recoup losses and generate new income through high-profile exhibition bouts. In February, he sued Showtime for $340 million over alleged “misappropriated funds” tied to a 2013 pay-per-view deal, claims the network denies. All the while, the retired champ, who left pro boxing in 2017, is slated for an exhibition against Mike Tyson in April and a pro fight with longtime rival Manny Pacquiao in September at The Sphere in Las Vegas.

Last month, Mayweather Jr. confirmed an upcoming fight with kickboxing legend Mike Zambidis in Athens, Greece, one of several events on his packed 2026 schedule.

“2026 is already shaping up to be an exciting year for me,” Mayweather wrote on Instagram. “Europe, I’m on the way to entertain!! Athens, Greece… Get ready for an all-out exhibition. This summer will be a legendary battle. June is the month when history will be made at the Telekom Center. Different energy. Different level.”

Logan Paul recently accused Mayweather Jr. of owing him a significant sum from their 2021 fight, adding to speculation about Mayweather’s finances. Paul claims the dispute stems from a side deal Mayweather arranged before the bout secured a U.S. promoter, alleging he used their combined star power to land an eight-figure payment from an international partner.

Paul claims his contract guaranteed him 15%—about $1.5 million—of a $10 million deal he still hasn’t received, and he’s not confident he’ll be paid amid Mayweather’s ongoing legal battles.

RELATED CONTENT: Logan Paul Claims Floyd Mayweather Owes Him $1.5M For Exhibition Fight In 2021