Entertainment by Mitti Hicks The Laugh Zone Is Dayton, Ohio‘s 1st Black-Owned Comedy Club Ohio has an impressive list of Black comedians who hail from the state, including Katt Williams, who began his career less than an hour away from Dayton in Cincinnati.







Dayton, Ohio, is getting its first Black-owned comedy club. Tony Sanders opened The Laugh Zone House of Comedy on Aug. 29 with a soft launch.

Sanders told Dayton Daily News that he moved back to Dayton during the panic after living in Atlanta for 17 years, where he was working in the entertainment industry, booking musical and comedy acts for various agencies and managing celebrities around the world. His faith is why he ventured off into local comedy.

“Partly, I believe this is the next area where God is leading me,” said Sanders, who also serves as the COO.

“When it comes to the entertainment industry, I was going to comedy events people invited me to, but many really weren’t conducive for comedy.”

Sanders is partnering with Nolan Hibachi for food, where items such as chicken and fish baskets will reportedly be on the menu. The intimate space can seat about 70 people.

“Our establishment is dedicated to providing a platform for local comedians to showcase their talent through stand-up performances and improv nights,” a statement on the website reads.

“We strive to create a welcoming and inclusive space for laughter and creativity, setting us apart as a hub for entertainment and community engagement.”

The team calls September “Grand Opening Month,” and there will be a series of events to celebrate its official launch, including an Open Mic Night.

The venue will likely host more than comedians. The website features a “register to perform” section where comedians and poets can share their work with the talent team, who will vet the entertainers.

Ohio has an impressive list of Black comedians who hail from the state, including Katt Williams, who began his career less than an hour away from Dayton in Cincinnati.

Dave Chappelle was born in Washington D.C. but raised in Yellow Springs, Ohio, where his father became a professor at Antioch University, according to Cleveland.com. Arsenio Hall of the iconic The Arsenio Hall Show from the late ‘80s and ‘90s was born in Cleveland, Ohio.

RELATED CONTENT: Cedric The Entertainer Talks Upcoming Book, His New BBQ Venture, And Working Behind The Camera