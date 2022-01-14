First Black-Owned High-End Painting Franchise Expands into Oklahoma

LIME Painting – the first and only high-end painting franchise – is continuing its rapid national expansion by opening its first location in Oklahoma. With the help of franchise owner R.L. Hunnicutt, LIME Painting will begin providing over 40 painting and restoration services to luxury homes and businesses in Oklahoma City and surrounding suburbs starting in January 2022. This new addition will set LIME Painting up for another successful year expanding through franchising from seven to 52 locations nationwide in 2021.

“Oklahoma City is a young and fast-growing city that is paving the way for innovation and entrepreneurship, making it the perfect market for LIME Painting to expand into,” said Nick Lopez, CEO and Founder of LIME Painting.

R.L. Hunnicutt was raised in a small town in the panhandle of Texas called Wellington. Since he was brought up in a tight-knit community, he has a natural ability to connect with people and wanted to apply that skill to a new role.

After 17 years working at R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company, Hunnicutt left corporate America to focus on giving back to the community and leaving a legacy for his children. Interested in the support that comes with franchise ownership, Hunnicutt reached out to a franchise consultant who then informed him about LIME Painting. Being family-oriented and community-driven himself, Hunnicutt discovered that his values aligned perfectly with LIME Painting’s philosophy of love, integrity, mission, and excellence.

“As someone who worked in corporate America for a long time, I know I have what it takes to be a compassionate yet strong leader,” said R.L. Hunnicutt, Oklahoma LIME Painting Franchisee.

“I strive to put the human back into human resources and contribute to the strong company culture that LIME Painting has in place. I can’t wait to officially open in January and introduce the Oklahoma City community to the LIME family that I am proud to be a part of.”

As more people spend time inside their homes working remotely or are holed up in the office all day, the demand for a change in scenery to liven up living and working spaces has increased. To address this need, LIME Painting offers 40 different painting, coating, and surface restoration services.

Additionally, LIME’s values of love, integrity, mission, and excellence motivate them to provide the best service possible using the highest quality products to maintain the aesthetic and structure of luxury properties. Whether it’s a standard repaint or a custom restoration job for a heavily distressed home, LIME is prepared to take on tasks and exceed customers’ expectations.

“There are thousands of luxury properties all over the country that can benefit from our services,” said Lopez.

“With over 40 painting and restoration options to choose from, there is something for everyone and we are thrilled R.L. will share that with the Oklahoma City community.”