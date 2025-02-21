Events by Jameelah Mullen A Taste Of Mardi Gras Is Coming To Atlanta The king cake is a major component of Mardi Gras culture.







Mardi Gras is a few weeks away; Atlanteans can experience a piece of the 300-year-old tradition with the King Cake Drive-Thru, a New Orleans-based pop-up shop that features several variations of the traditional pastry created by local bakeries, such as the highly acclaimed Antoine’s Bakery.

The pop experience will be held at Nail Mall Nail Supply, 5338 Buford Hwy NE, on February 22 and 23. The event will occur from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. or while supplies last.

King cake is a pastry, usually shaped like a ring, and decorated with icing and sprinkles. The traditional king cake is typically purple, representing justice; green, representing faith; and gold, representing power. It is usually made with coffee cake, or it can be made with a brioche-like dough flavored with cinnamon and cream cheese. A tiny trinket — usually a plastic baby — is hidden inside. The person who finds the baby in their slice of cake is believed to have good luck and prosperity for the following year. The lucky person is also expected to bring the king cake to the next celebration.

The king cake is said to have originated in France in the Middle Ages. Its tradition comes from the biblical story of the three kings who brought gifts to baby Jesus. Traditionally, it is served from January 6 (King’s Day) until Mardi Gras, which occurs on the Tuesday before Ash Wednesday.

Although New Orleans is often credited as the birthplace of Mardi Gras, some historians argue that the tradition originated in Mobile, Alabama, as early as 1703.

“New Orleans wasn’t founded until 1718. Therefore, strictly speaking, Mobile had the earliest celebration of the two cities,” Donnelly Lancaster Walton, archivist with the W.S. Hoole Special Collections Library at the University of Alabama, told History.com.

The King Cake Drive-Thru is a cashless event and does not accommodate walk-up patrons. Event organizers anticipate a large turnout and encourage visitors to arrive early to secure their preferred selection.

RELATED CONTENT: New Orleans Artist Is The First Non-NFL Employee To Create Super Bowl Logo