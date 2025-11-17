News by Kandiss Edwards First Black Woman Texas Ranger Inducted Into Women’s Hall Of Fame Gov. Greg Abbott announced Dr. Nix’s selection along with four other honorees whose careers have shaped public life across the state.







On Nov. 9, trailblazer Dr. Christine A. Nix, the first Black woman promoted to the Texas Rangers Division, was inducted into the Texas Women’s Hall of Fame.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced Dr. Nix’s selection along with four other honorees whose careers have shaped public life across the state.

“The Texas Women’s Hall of Fame recognizes remarkable Texas women for their individual achievements and enduring impact on our great state,” Abbott said in an official statement. “Cecilia and I are honored to welcome these five trailblazers to be inducted this year for their exceptional contributions in business, public service, science, and more. Each honoree is an inspiration for the next generation of achievers who will follow in their footsteps.”

Dr. Nix credits her tenacity and “thick skin” as the reason she was able to endure in a largely white, male-dominated field.

“When I started, there was some resistance, and what I had to do was I had to be prepared every day I went to work. I had to be really thick-skinned. And my philosophy is I will win you over one way or the other, and so I worked hard, I stayed prepared, and little by little, agencies began calling on me,” she told KCEN.

Nix’s induction honors nearly five decades of service that span the U.S. Army Reserve, local policing, state law enforcement, and academic excellence. In 1994, she made history by earning promotion to the elite Texas Rangers Division of the Department of Public Safety. The milestone that places her among the agency’s most significant figures in modern history.

The 2025 induction ceremony, hosted by the Governor’s Office and first lady Cecilia Abbott, was held Nov. 9 at Texas Woman’s University, where the permanent Hall of Fame exhibit is located. The museum features portraits and biographies of every inductee dating back to the program’s founding in 1984.

Inductees are nominated by Texans and selected by an independent judging panel. Past honorees include former first ladies, astronauts, entrepreneurs, public servants, and Olympic athletes.

For Dr. Nix, the recognition is deserved. She shattered the glass ceiling in the Texas Rangers. Her varied pursuits throughout her decades-long career demonstrate her deep commitment to service. Her work continues at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton, where she educates the next generation of Texas leaders.

