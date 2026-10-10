First-Gen Nigerian Mom Opens Mathnasium Franchise

Folake Ibe, a 37-year-old first-generation Nigerian American and mom of three, opened her first Mathnasium franchise in Clinton, Maryland. Folake came to the US in 2005, met her husband in college, and started a family in the DC area. She discovered Mathnasium as a parent when her oldest daughter, who was struggling with math anxiety in third grade, enrolled and thrived. When a move to a new home put the nearest center 30 minutes away, Folake searched for comparable options but found nothing nearby. This put Folake on the path to becoming a Mathnasium franchise owner.

Mathnasium is a math-only learning center that utilizes proprietary teaching methods to help children catch up and get ahead in math education while making learning fun and engaging. Folake opened her Clinton location in September 2025 with 25 students. The business broke even within two months and, just one year later, tripled enrollment. While these numbers are impressive, Folake is less focused on sales revenue.

“I came into this business with a very practical hope: I did not want to be in the red. I watched the finances, of course, but I believed the way to build a healthy business was to focus on the value we were giving families,” Folake shared with BLACK ENTERPRISE. “I also leaned into one of my strengths: studying the environment around me. I took time to understand our families, our schools, and the educational needs in our area. I built connections and listened closely to what parents were looking for.”

Folake also decided to handle every new student assessment personally, which has contributed greatly to her center’s success.

“I was especially intentional about the assessment experience. Whenever possible, I want parents to see how their child approaches math, so our conversation is grounded in what we observed together. We can recognize the child’s strengths, identify where they need support, set goals, and talk honestly about what consistent attendance and progress will require.”

Folake’s involvement in the assessment process lets her have the first real conversation with each family, giving her a chance to listen to the parent, meet the student, and set the tone for the care they should expect from her center. It also helps her connect with parents, and Folake can share her own story of how Mathnasium helped her daughter.

Perhaps what makes her franchise’s success even more remarkable is that Folake maintains her full-time position on Capitol Hill in information system security management — a career she’s held for 15 years. She credits an incredible support system for helping her manage it all.

“It is no small feat! My mother is a tremendous help to our family. We have reliable childcare, and my husband is my greatest supporter. While balancing his own career, he believes deeply in the vision for the business and moves mountains to help keep everything running on all fronts; I honestly couldn’t do this without him. My full-time job is demanding, but its hybrid schedule gives me flexibility that helps me manage both.”

Folake says that keeping her career was a deliberate decision because she loves the work but also didn’t want to put pressure on the center to provide the family’s income right away. This allowed her to concentrate on building a business that serves families well.

“I have also had to build a center that can function when I am at my other job or with my family. We train staff continuously, hold huddles and team meetings, review student progress, and adjust our processes when something is not working. I learn from my mentor and other Mathnasium owners, while remembering that what works in one community may need to be adapted for ours.”

As for building a legacy through Mathnasium ownership and community impact, Folake wants families to think of Mathnasium of Clinton as more than a place to get better at math—as a community they didn’t know they needed. She saw an opportunity to build something special for families in southern Prince George’s County and wants every child who walks through the doors to feel seen, whether they are working through a difficult skill or celebrating one they finally understand. For her family, she hopes the business shows them they can build something that supports their family and contributes to their community. It seems to be resonating, as her oldest daughter, the student who once struggled with math, now works at the center part-time as a junior math coach.

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